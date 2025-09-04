Experience with Bullying and Harassment at CIWF

London – Charities are often seen as beacons of hope, organizations committed to fighting for good causes and making the world a better place. However, behind the noble mission statements and campaigns, a darker reality can sometimes exist. My experience at Compassion in World Farming (CIWF) was a stark reminder that even in organizations dedicated to fighting for ethical treatment, the internal culture can be riddled with toxicity, bullying, and intimidation.

From the beginning of my tenure at CIWF, I encountered a work environment that was anything but compassionate. My manager, and the rest of the team fostered a culture of belittling, backstabbing, and exclusion. Rather than fostering support and teamwork, there was an undercurrent of intimidation that made daily work a distressing ordeal.

Instead of encouragement, I was met with hostility. Any attempt to voice concerns or bring ideas to the table was met with dismissiveness or outright scorn. The sense of collaboration that should define a charity was absent—replaced by an oppressive atmosphere where favoritism thrived, and those who didn’t conform to the toxic status quo were marginalized.

What made matters worse was that my line manager, instead of supporting me in my role as my line manager, actively worked against me. Rather than addressing any concerns directly, she went behind my back, gathering information from various team members to build a case against me. Instead of offering guidance or assistance, she chose to discredit me in secrecy. This not only demonstrated a complete lack of support but also revealed a clear ill-intention to disregard my contributions and undermine my position. A manager’s role should be to foster growth and communication, but in my case, it was used as a weapon against me.

To make matters worse, she extended this behaviour by collecting information across the company in an attempt to validate her bullying and harassment. She even went so far as to check how many times I had contacted IT, as if my routine requests for technical support could be twisted into evidence against me. This was not only invasive but also deeply unprofessional. It is not a transparent or constructive way to deal with employee-related issues, and it highlighted the extent to which my line manager was prepared to go to justify her hostility rather than engage in any genuine resolution.

To further complicate the situation, there was an incident involving a PR effort aimed at securing speaking time for a top executive at CIWF for a media event I was hoping to organise for a renowned journalistic association. Despite the time and effort put into preparing for this, the opportunity was ultimately turned down. When I communicated the outcome to the top executive, she responded in a way that left me both baffled and humiliated, remarking, “I could have made better use of my time.” This dismissive comment undermined the hard work that had gone into managing the situation and further demonstrated the lack of respect for the contributions of those working behind the scenes.

The situation reached its climax during a revision meeting with my manager. HR was present, yet their role seemed to be anything but supportive. They stood by, indifferent, as my line manager displayed aggressive and belittling behavior. There was no acknowledgment of the mistreatment, no intervention, and certainly no compassion. It became painfully clear that the HR department, rather than protecting employees from harassment, was complicit in maintaining the culture of fear and control.

The impact on my mental health was severe. The continuous stress, bullying, and lack of support led to a decline in my well-being, making it difficult for me to function both personally and professionally. The emotional toll of working in such a hostile environment affected my self-confidence, motivation, and overall mental stability.

What makes this even more hypocritical is that CIWF itself organized a company retreat focused entirely on mental health and well-being. During this event, an entire workshop was dedicated to the importance of mental well-being and respect for people’s mental health in organizations—especially in charities. And yet, CIWF completely failed to uphold these values within its own workplace. This ironic contradiction only highlights how some charity organizations pay lip service to mental health while completely ignoring the well-being of their own employees.

This experience is not unique to CIWF. Many charities, despite their missions of advocacy and justice, harbor work environments that are anything but ethical. The irony is stark: organizations that campaign against oppression often tolerate or even perpetuate oppressive workplace cultures. Employees who enter these spaces with passion and dedication can find themselves subjected to the very injustices their organizations claim to fight against.

It is crucial to shed light on these issues and hold charitable organizations accountable for their internal cultures. Toxicity in the workplace is not only damaging to employees but also undermines the integrity of the cause they represent. For a charity to truly stand for justice and compassion, those values must extend beyond their campaigns and into their own offices.

One charity, We Are Stronger, has specifically focused on combatting bullying and providing support to individuals experiencing harassment in various settings. Their mission is to offer resources, counseling, and safe spaces for individuals dealing with the emotional and psychological impacts of bullying. We Are Stronger provides a variety of services, including peer support groups, educational resources, and access to professional counseling. Through their work, they strive to create environments where people can feel safe, supported, and empowered to stand up against bullying in any form.

The fight for change must begin within. Until charities recognize the importance of ethical treatment within their own ranks, their missions will remain tainted by hypocrisy. It is time to demand better, not just for the causes they champion, but for the people who work tirelessly behind the scenes.

In conclusion, while the cause at CIWF is admirable, the working culture is riddled with toxicity—one where the harmful behaviours of managers are tolerated and allowed to thrive. My final review meeting stands out as the most distressing experience of my professional life. The HR manager openly sided with my line manager, offering no protection or balance. Across the table, my manager’s face was fixed in a mask of anger, her aggression palpable, and the bullying continued right through to the end. That meeting ultimately marked the termination of my contract—an outcome that epitomised the lack of fairness, compassion, and accountability within the organisation.

By the end of my three-month contract, the damage to my mental health was undeniable. I was suffering from panic attacks, unable to sleep, and terrified of going into work. The dread became so overwhelming that I considered resigning before my contract ended, simply to escape the hostile environment. The experience left deep scars—proof that no mission, no matter how noble, can justify a culture that breaks down the very people working to support it.