Meet Elby, the historic mascot of ItalyNews.it, and discover the interactive world that guides readers and the community 🌱📱



Elby’s Origins

🐬 Elby was born with ItalyNews.it in the early 2000s: a symbol of lightness, curiosity, and digital friendship. For years, he was the smiling mascot of the newspaper, loved by readers.

The New Role ✨ Today, Elby is back as the silent conscience 💡. He doesn’t replace the author: he guides, sparks reflection, and highlights details and trends that might otherwise be missed.

Elby’s Friends: The Global Community 🌍

Share photos of dolphins, the sea, or challenging environmental situations

Exchange stories and ideas with readers from around the world

Join interactive challenges and notes that make reading more engaging 🌱📸

Smart Interaction with Elby 🤖 Elby can connect with digital assistants like ChatGPT💬, providing explanations, insights, and immediate support. A guided and personalized experience for every reader.

How to Interact 📱

Scan key points of articles

Comment with emojis and reactions

Share insights with #Elby #ItalyNews #EbyFriends #DigitalConscience #EcoStories #GenZReads #AlphaReaders

Respond to interactive notes and join Elby’s Friends 🌟

For Gen Z and Alpha 🌱 Short, clear, and visual content. Quick, interactive, and fun reading, without losing depth or journalistic quality.

Future Vision 🌟 Elby and Elby’s Friends embody ItalyNews.it’s mission: making every article clearer, every insight more accessible, and strengthening the bond between readers and the newspaper, silently but powerfully 🐬.

🐬 Elby’s Note “Journalism isn’t just information: it’s experience, trust, and guidance 🌟. I’m here to accompany you, hear your stories, and make a difference, quietly but leaving a mark.”

Join Elby and Become a Elby’s Friend 🌊 We invite you to dive into the world of Elby and Elby’s Friends. Share your stories, your photos, and your ideas, and become part of a global community that values curiosity, engagement, and care for our world. 🌱🐬

Riccardo Cacelli 📍 Founder of ItalyNews.it 📰✨