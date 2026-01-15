Elby is Back: The Silent Conscience of ItalyNews.it and Its Elby’s Friends 🐬✨

Meet Elby, the historic mascot of ItalyNews.it, and discover the interactive world that guides readers and the community 🌱📱

Riccardo Cacelli
Elby’s Origins
🐬 Elby was born with ItalyNews.it in the early 2000s: a symbol of lightness, curiosity, and digital friendship. For years, he was the smiling mascot of the newspaper, loved by readers.

The New Role ✨ Today, Elby is back as the silent conscience 💡. He doesn’t replace the author: he guides, sparks reflection, and highlights details and trends that might otherwise be missed.

Elby’s Friends: The Global Community 🌍

  • Share photos of dolphins, the sea, or challenging environmental situations
  • Exchange stories and ideas with readers from around the world
  • Join interactive challenges and notes that make reading more engaging 🌱📸

Smart Interaction with Elby 🤖 Elby can connect with digital assistants like ChatGPT💬, providing explanations, insights, and immediate support. A guided and personalized experience for every reader.

How to Interact 📱

  • Scan key points of articles
  • Comment with emojis and reactions
  • Share insights with #Elby #ItalyNews #EbyFriends #DigitalConscience #EcoStories #GenZReads #AlphaReaders
  • Respond to interactive notes and join Elby’s Friends 🌟

For Gen Z and Alpha 🌱 Short, clear, and visual content. Quick, interactive, and fun reading, without losing depth or journalistic quality.

Future Vision 🌟 Elby and Elby’s Friends embody ItalyNews.it’s mission: making every article clearer, every insight more accessible, and strengthening the bond between readers and the newspaper, silently but powerfully 🐬.

🐬 Elby’s Note “Journalism isn’t just information: it’s experience, trust, and guidance 🌟. I’m here to accompany you, hear your stories, and make a difference, quietly but leaving a mark.”

Join Elby and Become a Elby’s Friend 🌊 We invite you to dive into the world of Elby and Elby’s Friends. Share your stories, your photos, and your ideas, and become part of a global community that values curiosity, engagement, and care for our world. 🌱🐬

Riccardo Cacelli 📍 Founder of ItalyNews.it 📰✨

Italian 🇮🇹, based in London 🇬🇧. I help companies and governments shape the future of air mobility ✈️ and smart geopolitical strategies 🌍. Expert in unconventional marketing & Blue Ocean Strategy 💡. Author of “Urban Air Mobility in Italy”, exploring eVTOLs 🚁 and vertiports 🏙️ as innovation drivers.
