Match POiNT 2026: “Ricordi” – A Literary Competition Celebrating Memory

London – The annual literary competition Match POiNT, organised by Il Circolo London, returns in 2026 with the theme “Ricordi” (Memories), inviting writers across the UK to explore the many dimensions of remembrance through original short fiction. The competition is sponsored by Match POiNT and continues its commitment to promoting contemporary Italian-language writing.

Open to participants aged over 18 and resident in the United Kingdom, the competition is dedicated to unpublished short stories written in Italian, with a maximum length of 20,000 characters including spaces. Each participant may submit one original work, which must be previously unpublished and free of rights.

A theme centred on memory

For its 2026 edition, Match POiNT invites writers to reflect on memory in its broadest sense. Stories may explore personal or collective recollections, historical or intimate narratives, recent experiences or distant pasts. The theme encourages participants to engage with both the act of remembering and the meaning of what is remembered, navigating what the organisers describe as the “clear or complex curves of memory.”

This year’s theme also coincides with the thirtieth anniversary of Il Circolo, underlining the importance of memory as a way of understanding the present.

Selection, prizes and publication

A jury composed of writers, literary agents and creative writing experts will evaluate the submissions anonymously. From a longlist, a final selection of twelve stories will be chosen, from which one winner and two runners-up will be awarded.

The overall winner will receive a £1,000 prize and the opportunity to enter the Premio Calvino without paying the entry fee. Two runners-up will each receive £500. In addition, the three selected stories will benefit from professional editing and will be proposed for publication on the online literary magazine Cattedrale – Osservatorio sul racconto, a partner of the competition.

Further awards within the finalist group include a prize selected by Mondo Nuovo, Il Circolo’s book club, consisting of a hotel stay at The Gore in South Kensington, and a special mention from the Premio Calvino, offering another fee-free entry to the prestigious Italian literary competition.

Rules and submission process

Submissions must be narrative in form and written entirely in Italian. Works generated using artificial intelligence are not permitted, in order to ensure fairness and transparency. Each story must have an original title, distinct from the competition theme.

Entries must be submitted by 23:59 (UK time) on 14 June 2026 via the official application form, accompanied by proof of payment of a £10 administrative fee. Stories should be uploaded in Word or OpenOffice format and must follow standard formatting guidelines to ensure readability.

Participants are required to provide personal details including name, UK address, date of birth, and contact information. All entries will be reviewed anonymously by the jury.

Partnerships and cultural context

Match POiNT is organised in collaboration with Londra Scrive, Cattedrale – Osservatorio sul racconto, and the Premio Calvino, and is supported by the Consolato Generale d’Italia a Londra and the ICC.

The winners will be announced on 21 October 2026 at the Istituto Italiano di Cultura di Londra, as part of the celebrations for the Week of the Italian Language in the World.

Supporting new voices in Italian literature

Through its annual competition, Match POiNT continues to provide a platform for Italian-language writers based in the UK, encouraging new voices and fostering connections between emerging authors, literary professionals and cultural institutions.

With its focus on memory, the 2026 edition invites participants to reflect on how the past shapes the present—offering a literary space in which personal and collective histories can be explored, reimagined and shared.

For more information visit: MatchPoint