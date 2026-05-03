Symbiosis – A Living Ecosystem of Sound at the Barbican

London – The London premiere of Symbiosis at the Barbican Centre was more than a concert; it was a breathtaking reimagining of what an orchestral collaboration can be. After its triumphant debut at the BBC Proms in Bristol, this partnership between the Paraorchestra and folk duo The Breath arrived in the capital as a fully realized, “living organism” of sound. A Masterclass in Texture. At the heart of the performance were Ríoghnach Connolly and Stuart McCallum. Connolly’s vocals—ranging from delicate whispers to “towering walls of sound”—were perfectly framed by McCallum’s kaleidoscopic guitar work.The secret weapon, however, was composer Oliver Vibrans. Rather than providing a standard backing, his orchestrations for the 20-piece ensemble utilized “underdog” instruments like the euphonium, flugelhorn, and smallpipes. These choices created a rich, unpredictable landscape that felt both intimate and symphonic.Key Performance HighlightsVocal Prowess: Connolly moved seamlessly between flute and vocals, her presence described by some as that of an “ancient priestess”.Inventive Instrumentation: The inclusion of the bodhrán and shruti box alongside a traditional brass section gave the music a unique, otherworldly edge.Emotional Depth: Pieces like Antwerp tackled heavy themes of cultural displacement, while the encore Chilli Salt brought the house down with its sheer flair and kick.Inclusive Experience: The performance featured stunning visual storytelling by BSL interpreter Becky Barry, making the “ecosystem” of sound accessible to all.✨ Under the baton of Charles Hazlewood, the Paraorchestra lived up to its reputation as the RPS Best Ensemble. They didn’t just play alongside The Breath; they breathed with them, creating a resonant landscape that left the Barbican audience in rapturous silence before the final standing ovation.

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