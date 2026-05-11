Mediterranevm Bray Launches “Roll the Dice” Challenge Along the River Thames

Launched on the 5th of May, Mediterranevm Bray is bringing a playful new dining experience to Bray Marina with its “Roll the Dice” challenge, giving guests the opportunity to win their entire meal.

Set along the picturesque banks of the River Thames within the peaceful surroundings of Bray Marina, Mediterranevm Bray has become known for combining Mediterranean dining with a relaxed riverside atmosphere. Overlooking the marina’s boats and the calm waters of the Thames, the restaurant offers a chic yet welcoming setting that many guests describe as transporting them into a holiday mood far removed from the pace of everyday life.

Accessible from Maidenhead via local transport connections and a short journey to the marina, the venue has become a popular choice for both special occasions and casual dining. While the entrance may feel slightly tucked away, diners often describe the location as well worth discovering for its scenic river views and tranquil ambience.

The restaurant’s bright open-top conservatory fills with natural light during the day and creates an inviting atmosphere for long spring and summer evenings by the water. Combined with attentive yet unobtrusive service, the setting has helped establish Mediterranevm Bray as a sought-after riverside destination in Berkshire.

Running for two weeks, diners visiting between 6pm and 9pm from Monday to Thursday are invited to roll a dice once they have requested the bill. If the dice lands on the restaurant’s logo face, the full table bill will be covered.

“I hope people enjoy this fun little challenge of ours,” says owner Daniel. “We’d love for everyone to come down, take part, and see if Lady Luck is on their side!”

Mediterranevm Bray’s menu draws inspiration from Mediterranean and Greek cuisine, offering a variety of Greek meze, fresh seafood, pasta dishes and grilled specialities. Diners can begin with Mediterranean-style sharing plates before moving on to seafood dishes, pasta and grilled mains inspired by coastal Greek and Mediterranean cooking. Guests frequently praise both the quality and presentation of the food, with dishes such as monkfish and moussaka often highlighted in reviews.The menu opens with a selection of simple yet elegant appetisers. Fresh bread served with balsamic vinegar and olive oil sets the tone, alongside bowls of Kalamata olives that immediately evoke the Greek islands. For those dining communally, the restaurant’s sharing platters — including the Antipasto Mediterranevm and The Real Greek Meze — provide a generous introduction to the kitchen’s Mediterranean philosophy: relaxed, abundant, and deeply rooted in conviviality.

Among the starters, several dishes stand out for their balance of richness and freshness. The King Prawn Saganaki, baked in a tomato and feta sauce, brings together the sweetness of seafood with the tang of Greek cheese, while the Halloumi Mediterranevm offers a satisfying vegetarian option. Other starters include homemade pâté, stuffed goats’ cheese, and a daily soup that changes with the season.

Seafood plays a central role throughout the menu. Diners can choose from whole sea bass or sea bream, delicately prepared to highlight the freshness of the fish, or opt for the more indulgent monkfish wrapped in Parma ham and served with lobster sauce. The Linguine Scoglio, filled with mixed seafood, captures the coastal spirit of southern Italy, while mussels and seared cod continue the maritime theme.

For meat lovers, the kitchen offers dishes that combine Mediterranean spices with classic European technique. Lamb cutlets remain one of the menu’s most popular choices, alongside tender beef medallions and a fragrant Middle Eastern-style chicken dish. The Tajin introduces North African influences, reflecting the broad geographical inspiration behind the restaurant’s cuisine.

Desserts continue the journey across the Mediterranean basin. Traditional baklava sits comfortably beside tiramisu, cheesecake, and sticky toffee pudding, creating a menu that is both cosmopolitan and comforting.

Designed around the warmth and simplicity of Mediterranean hospitality, the restaurant combines Greek flavours, riverside views and a laid-back marina setting overlooking the Thames.

The “Roll the Dice” promotion is valid Monday to Thursday between 6pm and 9pm and excludes bank holidays. One dice roll is permitted per table, with a maximum of eight guests, including children. The dice can only be rolled once the bill has been requested, and any additional items ordered afterwards will be charged separately. Participants must be aged 18 or over, while service charge remains payable in all circumstances.

Mediterranevm Bray reserves the right to amend, suspend or withdraw the promotion at any time.

Address: Bray Marina, Monkey Island Lane, Bray, Berkshire SL6 2EB.