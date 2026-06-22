🇮🇹Meloni, 🇺🇸Trump and the Emerging Divide in Italy’s Right-Wing Politics: Between Domestic Consensus and Transatlantic Tensions

Italy’s right wing between Atlantic alignment, identity politics, and a shifting conservative landscape: Vannacci, Trump, and the possible “third way” of the centre-right

City of London – Italian politics is entering an increasingly complex phase in which the right-wing camp is shaped by two parallel dynamics: the strengthening of domestic consensus through identity-driven politics, and growing tensions in its relationship with key figures of international conservatism, particularly Donald Trump.

Within this framework, Giorgia Meloni’s leadership navigates institutional stability, communicative pressure, and a gradual redefinition of Italy’s position within the broader Western conservative landscape.

🇮🇹 Meloni and the politics of symbolic consensus

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s recent participation in the Alpini gathering in Gemona del Friuli highlights the central role of symbolic politics in contemporary governance.

In today’s media-driven political environment, such events go beyond institutional presence. They become strategic moments of identity reinforcement, where leadership is directly associated with national tradition, collective memory, and cultural belonging.

In this sense, political consensus is not built solely through policy outcomes, but also through the ability to symbolically embody the nation itself.

⚡Meloni and Trump: tension or political perception?

Recent communicative tensions between Giorgia Meloni and Donald Trump have been interpreted by some analysts as a sign of widening divergence within the broader Western conservative world.

The relationship between Italy and the United States remains firmly anchored in NATO and the Euro-Atlantic framework. However, increasingly visible differences in political language are emerging: institutional diplomacy on one side, and direct, confrontational political communication on the other.

From a widely discussed political perspective, these dynamics do not represent a real diplomatic rupture, but rather a transformation in how relationships between conservative leaders are perceived and narrated in the media space.

The Italian right between Atlanticism and national identity

Within Italy’s right wing, a more stratified structure is becoming visible. Alongside the government’s institutional Atlantic alignment, cultural and political currents are emerging that place stronger emphasis on national sovereignty, identity, and skepticism toward globalist frameworks.

In this context, a perceived political dynamic is taking shape: positions more critical of strict Atlantic alignment appear to resonate more strongly with segments of the right-wing electorate, while strongly pro-Western positions are increasingly exposed to internal debate and narrative competition.

This is not a fixed rule, but an evolving trend in the construction of political consensus.

Vannacci and the rise of identity conservatism

General Roberto Vannacci represents one of the most polarising figures within this evolving political landscape.

His positioning reflects a broader European trend: the rise of identity-based conservatism centred on cultural cohesion, social order, and the primacy of national identity.

In public debate, this current is often associated with a more critical reading of dominant Western political narratives and a greater openness to multipolar interpretations of international relations. However, it is better understood as a political and cultural sensitivity rather than a fully structured geopolitical doctrine.

Meloni, Trump and domestic political consensus

Within this fragmented environment, tensions between Giorgia Meloni and Donald Trump acquire a dual relevance: international and domestic.

According to some analysts, such frictions would not necessarily weaken the Italian Prime Minister’s position. On the contrary, they may reinforce her political standing among segments of the electorate that interpret autonomy and assertiveness as key leadership traits.

This contributes to a broader dynamic in which foreign policy is increasingly filtered through domestic political perception.

Towards a possible “third way” in the centre-right

The growing tension between institutional Atlanticism and identity-driven politics could, in the medium term, open space for a deeper reconfiguration of Italy’s centre-right.

Rather than a binary choice between pro-American alignment and sovereigntist withdrawal, a possible “third way” could emerge, based on two pillars:

Social policies as national cohesion

A stronger focus on employment, healthcare, education, and social security, understood as the structural foundation of national cohesion rather than identity-based redistribution.

Foreign policy and the Constitution

A reinterpretation of Italy’s international role through constitutional principles, emphasising balance, autonomy, and strategic flexibility.

This would not represent a return to historical neutrality, but rather a reinterpretation of Italy’s position in an increasingly multipolar and less ideologically structured global order.

Conclusion

Italian right-wing politics today appears as a space in transition, shaped by three overlapping forces: institutional Atlanticism, identity-driven conservatism, and symbolic consensus politics.

In this context, the central question is no longer simply where Italy stands geopolitically, but what kind of political project the centre-right intends to build in the coming years.

It is precisely between strategic continuity and political redefinition that a new phase could emerge—one capable of reshaping not only the identity of Italy’s right, but also its understanding of sovereignty, society, and international engagement.

🌐Riccardo Cacelli

r.cacelli@uam-vertiports.com