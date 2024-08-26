A Magical Night at Kew Gardens: A Review of A Midsummer Night’s Dream

London – The Australian Shakespeare Company’s highly-acclaimed production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream at Kew Gardens offers an enchanting and unforgettable experience under the stars. This unique adaptation, set in the idyllic surroundings of the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, masterfully combines Shakespeare’s timeless comedy with a vibrant outdoor setting that immerses audiences in a world of magic, love, and mischief.



A Dream-like Setting

As twilight falls, the natural beauty of Kew Gardens transforms into a magical woodland, providing the perfect backdrop for this beloved Shakespearean play. Surrounded by heritage trees and a variety of fragrant flora, including wild thyme, sweet musk roses, and luscious woodbine, the stage is set beneath the night sky for a captivating evening of theatre. The setting itself becomes a character in the play, adding layers of atmosphere and enhancing the mystical elements of the story. The starlit stage, coupled with creative lighting by Peter Amesbury, brings the dream-like qualities of the play to life, making for a truly immersive experience.



A Stellar Cast and Crew

Grace Holroyd shines as Hermia, one of the four lovers, bringing both passion and depth to her role. Holroyd, a London College of Music graduate, is no stranger to the Australian Shakespeare Company, having previously captivated audiences in productions like Tinkerbell and the Dream Fairies and Alice in Wonderland. Her performance as Hermia is both dynamic and endearing, capturing the youthful fervor and emotional turbulence of a character caught in a web of love and enchantment.

Opposite her, Alex Cooper plays Lysander, Hermia’s love interest, with a charming blend of earnestness and wit. Cooper’s versatility is evident, having portrayed a range of characters in ASC productions over the past five years, from The Wind in the Willows to Romeo and Juliet. His chemistry with Holroyd is palpable, drawing the audience into their tangled love story.

The roles of the other lovers, Demetrius and Helena, are brought to life by Durassie Kiangangu and Larissa Teale, respectively. Kiangangu, known for his film roles in Imperial Blue and Northern Soul, brings a fresh energy to Demetrius, while Teale, a Rose Bruford College alumna, portrays Helena with a delightful mix of vulnerability and resolve, honed from her previous work with the ASC.

Hugh Sexton, in the dual roles of Oberon and Theseus, commands the stage with a powerful presence, effortlessly switching between the majestic king of the fairies and the noble Duke of Athens. His performance is complemented by the delightful portrayal of Puck and Philostrate by Jono Freeman, whose comedic timing adds levity to the production.



Creative Excellence

The production’s choreography, led by Sue-Ellen Shook, a seasoned performer whose credits include Moulin Rouge!, infuses the play with a sense of movement and vitality that enhances the storytelling. Paul Norton’s musical direction adds a rich auditory layer to the performance, blending classical and contemporary influences that resonate with the audience.

An Alfresco Theatrical Adventure

This production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream is more than just a play; it’s an alfresco romp that combines Shakespeare’s classic text with contemporary references and a lively atmosphere. The inclusion of modern touches and a bit of improvisation makes the play accessible to all audiences, whether they are seasoned Shakespeare aficionados or first-time theatre-goers.

Kew Gardens, with its dedication to preserving global plant and fungal biodiversity, provides a fitting venue for a production that celebrates the natural world and the magic it holds. The partnership between the Australian Shakespeare Company and Kew Gardens not only brings world-class theatre to London but also supports Kew’s mission to protect our planet’s biodiversity.

A Night of Summer Magic

In conclusion, A Midsummer Night’s Dream at Kew Gardens is a must-see for anyone looking to experience Shakespeare in a truly unique and enchanting setting. With a talented cast, a creative production team, and the breathtaking backdrop of Kew’s botanical wonders, this production offers a night of summer magic like no other. Whether you’re a local or visiting London, make sure to catch this alfresco theatrical adventure before it ends on September 1.

For those interested in enjoying a delightful blend of culture and nature, book your tickets now and prepare to be whisked away to a world where love, laughter, and enchantment reign supreme.

Australian Shakespeare Company

ASC began life as Shakespeare Under the Stars in 1987 under the direction of Glenn Elston, who pioneered the experience of outdoor theatre in Australia. Glenn joined the Australian Shakespeare Company in 1998 as artistic director and producer. He has since developed the company into Australia’s largest independent theatre company.

The company performs and tours everywhere from cities to remote and outback settings.

Performance spaces range from Melbourne and Sydney’s Royal Botanic Gardens to Kakadu

National Park and Beswick Falls in the Northern Territory.

Although best known for performances in parks and gardens, the Australian Shakespeare

Company also creates extraordinary productions for a range of site-specific locations and adapted for particular communities and occasions.

Under Glenn’s direction the company has grown from a group of 12 in 1987 to the largest independent theatre company in Australia.

Glenn’s productions include A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Romeo and Juliet, Twelfth Night, The Taming of the Shrew, Much Ado About Nothing, Richard III, Henry IV Pt 1, Hamlet, The Comedy of Errors, Macbeth and As You Like It.

He has written and directed for the stage: The Wind in the Willows, Alice in Wonderland, Jungle Book – The Next Chapter, Toad’s Birthday Party, Caribbean Pirate Party, Alice & Peter Pan in Never Neverland, Lady Chatterley’s Lover and a Picnic with Cole Porter.

Since 2016, Glenn has been producing and directing in London’s Royal Botanic Gardens Kew. Productions include The Wind in the Willows, Tinkerbell and The Dream Fairies, Godspell – The Musical and Alice in Wonderland and A Midsummer Night’s Dream.



Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew

The Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew is a world-famous scientific and horticultural institution and conservation charity, whose mission is to understand and protect plants and fungi for the wellbeing of people and the future of all life on Earth.

It is internationally respected for its outstanding collections, horticultural and scientific expertise in plant and fungal diversity, conservation and sustainable development in the UK and around the globe.

Kew Gardens, with its 132 hectares of historic, landscaped gardens, is also a major attraction for international and London visitors alike. Dating back to 1759, the site has a rich history and was made a UNESCO World Heritage Site in July 2003. Combined visitor numbers with Wakehurst, Kew’s wild botanic garden in Sussex, total over 2.5 million per year. Wakehurst is home to the Millennium Seed Bank, the largest wild plant seed bank in the world and a safeguard against the disastrous effects of climate change and biodiversity loss.

RBG Kew receives approximately one third of its funding from the UK Government through the Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) and research councils, with the remaining two thirds coming from supporters, sponsors, memberships and commercial activity including ticket sales. This enables RBG Kew to carry out its vital scientific and educational work.