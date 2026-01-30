A Tuscan Table, Set Gently in Kensington: Bottega 35

London – Walking into Bottega 35 for the first time, it’s immediately clear this is not a restaurant chasing novelty. The room feels settled, confident, and unusually calm for Kensington: warm lighting, generous spacing, and an atmosphere that suggests longevity rather than hype. Knowing the address’s history, the shift in energy is striking—earthier, slower, and far more grounded.

Opened by Emerald Hospitality Group and founded by twin brothers Alberto Zandi and Arian Zandi, Bottega 35 feels like a considered evolution. On a first visit, it reads as a neighbourhood restaurant with ambition, rather than a destination built for spectacle.

The menu is unapologetically Tuscan, and pasta is very much the anchor. The hand-rolled pappardelle ragù arrives deeply comforting, rich without being heavy, and clearly given time rather than rushed. The mafaldine, finished tableside in a pecorino wheel with truffle, brings a moment of theatre that feels earned rather than gimmicky. It’s indulgent, aromatic, and generous—the kind of dish that encourages slowing down and sharing.

From the grill, the ribeye delivers exactly what you hope for: confident char, proper seasoning, and a sense that the fire is doing the work rather than excessive embellishment. The house meatballs lean into familiarity in the best way, while the lamb cutlets feel precise and restrained. Seafood dishes follow the same philosophy. The seafood tagliolini is well-balanced and clean, the pan-seared seabass with tomato and capers neatly judged, and the garlic prawns with Datterino tomatoes and olives strike that sweet spot between boldness and simplicity.

Dessert reinforces the restaurant’s commitment to tradition. A tableside tiramisu brings ceremony without fuss, torta Susanna nods to classic Italian baking, and cannoli arrive crisp and properly filled. It’s a closing act that prioritises pleasure over reinvention—and on a first visit, that feels refreshing.

The interiors, designed by Marta Gaset of Marta Gaset Design Studio, play a quiet but crucial role. Spread across two floors, the space uses natural light, reclaimed furniture, and high ceilings to create something that feels both timeless and lived-in. There’s a sense of craft here that mirrors the kitchen: nothing shouts, but everything feels intentional.

Leaving after a first visit, the strongest impression is one of assurance. Bottega 35 doesn’t feel like a restaurant trying to prove itself. Instead, it feels comfortable in its identity—Tuscan in soul, London in rhythm, and quietly confident in its appeal. It’s the kind of place you imagine returning to regularly, not just ticking off once—and that, especially in Kensington, feels like the real success.

Francesca Lombardo ✍️

Journalist & Author 📚 | FPA 🌍