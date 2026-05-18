Hussein Chalayan and the Language of Transformation at Istanbul’s Global Design Forum

Among the keynote speakers featured in “Worlds in Contact” at the Global Design Forum in Istanbul, Hussein Chalayan brought a multidisciplinary perspective that blurred the boundaries between fashion, architecture, technology and performance.

Hosted within the historic setting of Hagia Irene inside the Topkapı Palace complex, the forum gathered internationally renowned designers, curators and cultural thinkers exploring the intersections between identity, memory, migration and contemporary design culture.

Long recognised for transforming fashion into a conceptual and political medium, Chalayan reflected on a practice that has continuously evolved across disciplines — from clothing and sculptural works to moving-image projects and technological experimentation. Discussing his years at Central Saint Martins, he described the institution not simply as a fashion school, but as “an art school to study fashion,” an environment that encouraged him to connect “different worlds together.”

The conversation explored the body as a recurring site of investigation within his work, where garments become vehicles for transformation, storytelling and social commentary. Speaking about one of his technologically driven performances, Chalayan described the emotional tension behind the process: “It was super challenging because every time I thought it could break, so my stomach was in my mouth every night.”

Interdisciplinary collaboration emerged as another central theme. Throughout his career, Chalayan has worked closely with engineers, programmers and designers from different creative fields, including collaborations with designer Michael Anastassiades. Reflecting on those exchanges, he noted: “I so enjoyed dialogue with people from other worlds that were still connected enough.”

Alongside his artistic practice, Chalayan also discussed his long-standing commitment to education. Now teaching in Berlin while continuing his collaborations and artwork, he recalled that it was the late Zaha Hadid who first encouraged him to enter academia. “Teaching is learning, isn’t it? I don’t think you only give, you also get,” he reflected.

The discussion also addressed the changing landscape of fashion, technology and sustainability, as well as the pressures facing younger generations entering the industry today. While acknowledging the increasing competitiveness of the field, Chalayan stressed the importance of experimentation, curiosity and having “something to say.”

Towards the close of the conversation, Chalayan spoke about his connection to the wider Mediterranean region, describing it as culturally interconnected and emotionally significant. Reflecting on his ties to Turkey and Cyprus, he remarked: “I feel very lucky that I have a connection with Turkey and Cyprus too.”

His participation in the Global Design Forum reflected the spirit of “Worlds in Contact” itself — a dialogue between disciplines, geographies and identities — while reaffirming Chalayan’s status as one of the most intellectually innovative voices in contemporary design.

About Hussein Chalayan

Hussein Chalayan is a Cyprus-born, London-trained designer who graduated from Central

Saint Martins in 1993; his degree collection was acquired by Browns. He founded his label in

1994 and was named British Designer of the Year in 1999 and 2000. Working across fashion, film, and installation, Chalayan explores identity, migration, and the relationship between body, technology, and space. His work has been exhibited internationally, including at the Victoria and Albert Museum, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and the Musée des Arts Décoratifs. He was awarded an MBE in 2006. Alongside ongoing collaborations, he is Professor of Fashion at HTW Berlin.