MILANVERSE | From San Siro to Times Square: Why AC Milan Fans Want Cardinale Out

City of LOndon – MilanVerse | By Riccardo Cacelli

🚨 “Save AC Milan – Cardinale Out”: The Rossoneri Protest Goes Global

If anyone thought AC Milan fans’ frustration would fade away with the end of the season, they may have underestimated the passion of the Rossoneri faithful.

After months of protests, banners, demonstrations outside Casa Milan, and chants directed at the club’s ownership, a new initiative could soon take the movement far beyond Italy’s borders.

And not just anywhere.

According to reports circulating within the Milan fan community, supporters are considering a fundraising campaign to display a powerful message in one of the most iconic locations on the planet: New York City’s Times Square.

The message?

“Save AC Milan – Cardinale Out.”

🗽📺

🌍 Why Times Square?

Because if you want the world to listen, there are few places more visible than Times Square.

Every day, millions of people walk through Manhattan’s most famous intersection, while billions more encounter its giant screens through social media, television, and online content.

For many supporters, the goal is simple: make sure their dissatisfaction cannot be ignored.

And perhaps more importantly, bring the message directly to the United States, the home country of AC Milan’s ownership group led by Gerry Cardinale and RedBird Capital.

💰 A Fan-Funded Campaign

According to early reports, supporters are exploring the possibility of crowdfunding a digital advertising campaign that would project the slogan across Times Square’s massive billboards.

The initiative is said to have generated interest among Milan supporters both in Italy and abroad, including members of the Rossoneri community in the United States.

At this stage, there is no official confirmation regarding the purchase of advertising space or the exact timing of the campaign. Nevertheless, the idea alone has already sparked widespread debate throughout the AC Milan fanbase.

😤 Where Does the Anger Come From?

For many fans, this is about much more than results on the pitch.

The protest has become a symbol of what some supporters see as a growing disconnect between the club’s ownership and its fanbase.

Among the most common criticisms:

❌ Lack of sporting ambition

❌ Frequent management changes

❌ Failure to establish Milan consistently among Europe’s elite

❌ A perception that business priorities have overtaken football identity

Many supporters fear that the club they love is increasingly being treated as a financial asset rather than a football institution built on history, tradition, and passion.

📱 When Football Protest Goes Viral

What makes this movement different from traditional fan demonstrations is its digital-first approach.

This is no longer just a stadium protest.

It’s a social media protest.

🎥 TikTok videos

📲 Instagram Reels

🔥 X (formerly Twitter) campaigns

💬 Telegram communities

🚀 Viral hashtags

If the Times Square campaign becomes reality, images and videos of the display could spread across the internet within hours, potentially becoming one of the most talked-about football fan actions of the year.

🧐 Protest or Turning Point?

The key question remains:

Will it actually change anything?

Perhaps not immediately.

But symbolically, it could be significant.

For the first time, a segment of the AC Milan fanbase would be taking its message beyond Italy and directly into the international spotlight, bringing its concerns to the doorstep of American ownership.

In an increasingly global football industry, supporters are proving that protest can be global too.

🔴⚫ The Story Is Far From Over

Whether the project ultimately moves forward or not, one thing is clear:

The discontent has not disappeared.

If anything, it is evolving.

Finding new platforms.

New audiences.

New ways to be heard.

From Milan to Manhattan.

From San Siro to Times Square.

Because when football is part of your identity, not even an ocean can silence your voice.

Stay Updated

This story is still developing.

Follow ItalyNews.it for the latest updates on the “Save AC Milan – Cardinale Out” initiative, exclusive insights from the Rossoneri community, and all the latest developments surrounding AC Milan’s future.

📰 Stay informed. Stay Rossonero.

#MilanVerse #SaveACMilan #CardinaleOut #ItalyNews #ACMilan #Rossoneri

Hashtags

#SaveACMilan #CardinaleOut #ACMilan #SempreMilan #Rossoneri #TimesSquare #RedBirdOut #ForzaMilan #MilanVerse #FootballCulture #SerieA #FootballFans #GenerationRossonera

About the Author

Riccardo Cacelli is an international geopolitics analyst and a devoted Rossoneri supporter. Through this column, he tells the story of AC Milan through the eyes of someone who follows the club every day, balancing passion, criticism, and an unconditional love for the red and black colors.