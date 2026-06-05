Sibling Harmonies and 70s Flair: Belle Roscoe Set to Headline The Water Rats on 11 June

London – Australian indie-folk/rock trailblazers Belle Roscoe will bring their signature 70s-inspired sound to London’s historic grassroots venue, The Water Rats, on Thursday, 11th June. Known for their rebellious spirit and sprawling, cinematic arrangements, the sibling duo is set to deliver an immersive live performance.

The highly anticipated showcase features a powerhouse lineup alongside co-performers Strange Majik and Brooke Law. From Coastal Victoria to International Underground Buzz

Spearheaded by brother-and-sister duo Matty and Julia Gurry, Belle Roscoe’s musical identity was forged between urban Melbourne and the beachside town of Port Fairy in Victoria, Australia.

Raised on a steady sonic diet of Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, Fleetwood Mac, and Gene Clark, the duo naturally gravitated toward rich, adventurous arrangements and unmistakable, soaring sibling harmonies.

[Early Days] [Global Touring] [Nashville Session]

Urban Melbourne & =======> Over 140 global shows =======> Recorded “Talking to the Walrus”

Beachside Victoria (Cannes, Europe, USA) w/ Matt Ross-Spang & 400 Unit

Belle Roscoe has long operated as a “disruptive” force in the independent music scene, explicitly shunning traditional industry rules. They openly admit a distaste for tailoring tracks to modern social media attention spans—frequently letting their songs breathe well past the four-minute mark. This uncompromising approach caught the attention of high-profile industry veterans, leading them to Nashville’s legendary Bomb Shelter studio. There, they collaborated with Grammy Award-winning producer Matt Ross-Spang alongside members of The Alabama Shakes and Jason Isbell’s The 400 Unit to craft their career-defining Americana/rock record, Talking To The Walrus.

The band has earned a stellar reputation as a ferocious live act. They made history as the first Australian band to close the Cannes Film Festival, famously drawing a standing ovation from over 3,000 people on the beach. Since relocating their home base to London, they have continued to build a dedicated underground following across the UK and mainland Europe.



A Night of Modern Vintage Rock

The upcoming show at The Water Rats offers fans a chance to experience the band’s vintage, “coast-to-the-canyons” aesthetic in a historic, intimate setting. Attendees can expect a setlist balancing seasoned crowd favourites like “Side Stepping” and “Soho Shoes” with a preview of unreleased tracks from their forthcoming EP.

Sharing the bill are Strange Majik, bringing their gritty, soul-infused rock, and British singer-songwriter Brooke Law, known for her powerful, emotionally driven vocal delivery.

🔥 TIMELINE OF THE NIGHT 🔥 7pm doors open, 8 Pm Opening Acts (strange Majik and Brooke Law, Headline Slot, Belle Roscoe Live Set.

Date: Thursday, 11th June

Location: The Water Rats,https://www.thewaterratsvenue.london/ 328 Gray’s Inn Road, Kings Cross, London, WC1X 8BZ

Ticketing: Admission is priced at £24.00. Secure advance tickets directly through the official event listing on https://wegottickets.com/f/16977/ to guarantee entry.

Age Requirement: Access is strictly restricted to individuals 18 and over.

The venue itself carries massive musical prestige; its stage has hosted seminal debut London performances from generation-defining artists like Bob Dylan, The Pogues, and Oasis. Belle Roscoe’s performance looks to add another memorable chapter to the room’s rich rock history.

https://www.belleroscoe.com/