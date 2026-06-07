🔴⚫ MilanVerse | Is Milan a Brand or a Football Club?

The latest statement from the Curva Sud has raised the level of protest against the club's ownership. But behind the harsh words lies more than the anger of a supporters' group. It reflects a question shared by generations of Rossoneri fans around the world: what is Milan's sporting project today?

London – “While our club sinks deeper into the abyss…”

This is how the Curva Sud’s latest statement begins, a text that goes far beyond a simple protest and captures a growing feeling across the Rossoneri world.

Many will focus on the tone, the accusations, the slogans.

But the real message is something else.

The Curva Sud is not only challenging the ownership.

It is challenging a vision.

And above all, it is asking a question that today nobody seems able to answer convincingly:

What is AC Milan’s sporting project?

📉 Just a few weeks before the new Serie A season kicks off, Milan still appears to be in the middle of a rebuilding process that is far from complete.

For years we have heard about sustainability, asset valuation, brand growth, international expansion and new business strategies.

All of that is legitimate.

But football is built on a delicate balance.

Financial stability matters.

Yet without a sporting vision, numbers remain just numbers.

And today many supporters feel that this sporting vision has become the missing piece.

🏟️ The Issue Is Not Winning Every Year

The author of these words is a Milan supporter.

And understands perfectly well that no club can win every season.

Not even Arrigo Sacchi’s Milan.

Not even the Invincibles.

Not even Carlo Ancelotti’s Milan.

Cycles come to an end.

Rebuilding phases are inevitable.

Mistakes are part of every club’s history.

The issue is not losing.

The issue is not knowing where you are going.

There is a difference between enduring a difficult season and entering a new era without being able to identify who is leading it and what direction it is taking.

And that is precisely the void many supporters perceive today.

🌍 From Milan to the World

The protest is no longer confined to the stadium.

It is no longer limited to organised supporters.

Over the past months, dissatisfaction has spread among thousands of Milan fans around the globe.

Milan is one of the most internationally recognised football clubs on the planet.

That is why today’s debate goes far beyond the boundaries of San Siro.

From New York to Dubai.

From London to Tokyo.

From Buenos Aires to Jakarta.

Everywhere there are Rossoneri supporters asking the same question:

What kind of Milan are we building?

Because being global should never mean losing your identity.

In fact, the larger a club becomes, the stronger its roots should be.

🎮 A Message to Gen Z and Generation Alpha

And here I want to address the younger supporters.

Those who discovered Milan through YouTube.

Those who know Kaká through highlight reels.

Those who first met Marco van Basten through social media clips.

Those who never had the chance to watch Gianni Rivera, Franco Baresi, Cesare e Paolo Maldini or Andriy Shevchenko live.

Do not think this is simply the nostalgia of older fans.

This is not a battle between the past and the future.

It is not a conflict between generations.

Quite the opposite.

Those who are older are not asking to go back in time.

They are asking Milan to move forward again.

Because the Milan we knew was not great only because it won trophies.

It was great because it innovated.

Because it anticipated the future.

Because it was the model that others tried to imitate.

Today’s challenge is to ensure that new generations can experience a Milan that once again becomes a reference point in world football.

Not because of what it was.

But because of what it can still become.

🚀 History exists for that purpose. Not to live in the past.

But to remind us of the level of ambition that should define the future.

❤️ Milan Belongs to Those Who Love It

There is one sentence in the Curva Sud statement that probably summarises everything.

“Milan is, above all, a matter of the heart.”

Beyond the controversy, the protests and the inevitable differences of opinion, it is difficult not to recognise a simple truth.

Milan is not just a company.

It is not just a brand.

It is not just a business.

It is a global community built over more than 125 years of history.

A history made of victories, defeats, emotions and belonging.

🔴⚫ A Call to Milan Supporters Around the World

And so the final message can only be directed to Milan supporters everywhere.

To those who lived through the great European nights of the 1990s.

To those who grew up watching Kaká and Pirlo.

And to those who follow Milan today from a smartphone thousands of miles away from San Siro.

Stay united.

Continue demanding clarity, competence and ambition.

Protect our identity while never losing the courage to look ahead.

Because owners come and go.

Executives come and go.

Managers come and go.

But Milan remains.

And it will always belong to those who truly love it.

From Milan to New York.

From Bellinzona to Tokyo.

From London to Sydney.

There is one thing that unites millions of people who may never meet one another.

Their love for these colours. ❤️🖤

And that is exactly where Milan’s future must begin again

❤️🖤 Riccardo Cacelli