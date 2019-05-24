ESTERI Francia, esplosione in centro a Lione: otto sono i feriti da Luigi Cignoni - 24 maggio 2019 0 35 A vehicle of French anti terrorist plan "Vigipirate Mission", is seen near the site of a suspected bomb attack in central Lyon, Friday May, 24, 2019. A small explosion Friday on a busy street in the French city of Lyon lightly injured several people, local officials said. (ANSA/AP Photo/Sebastien Erome) [CopyrightNotice: Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.] Ad esplodere sarebbe stato un pacco bomba piazzato in una via pedonale del centro città.