ESTERI Germania, sale il numero dei morti da Luigi Cignoni - 18 luglio 2021 0 13 epa09351618 German Chancellor Angela Merkel (2-L) and Rhineland-Palatinate Premier Malu Dreyer (2-R) inspect the damage after heavy flooding of the river Ahr caused severe destruction in the village of Schuld, Ahrweiler district, Germany, 18 July 2021. Large parts of western Germany were hit by heavy, continuous rain in the night to 15 July, resulting in local flash floods that destroyed buildings and swept away cars, killing dozens of people, while several were still missing. EPA/SASCHA STEINBACH Il bilancio dell’inondazione è di 156 vittime e 670 feriti, ma sembra destinato a salire ancora.