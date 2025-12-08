“Fly LOCAL, Vibbe Global” 🚀✨ — Urban Mobility Is Taking Off: How Urban Air Mobility Will Shape the Future of Tourism

A strategic lever perfectly in tune with the expectations and values ​​of today's and tomorrow's generations of travellers.

City of London – Urban Air Mobility (UAM) is stepping into the spotlight as one of the most exciting innovations of the next few years. eVTOLs — electric air taxis that take off and land vertically — are moving from concept to reality. For tourism, this means new ways to get around, explore cities, and create memorable (and shareable) experiences.

A market that’s taking off.

The UAM sector is currently valued at around $3–4 billion, but forecasts predict it could reach $20–30 billion by 2030.

Growth is driven by technology, investment, and the need for smarter, more sustainable urban transport solutions.

How travel experiences will change.

Imagine landing at the airport and reaching downtown in just a few minutes — no traffic, no long waits. UAM will make it easier to: connect airports to city centers, reach event venues, stadiums, beaches, or cultural attractions, access destinations that are currently hard to reach by land.

The result?

Less wasted time, more time to actually enjoy the destination.

eVTOLs won’t just be transport — they’ll be part of the experience.

From breathtaking views and quiet rides to potential digital integrations like augmented reality or immersive storytelling, flights will naturally create shareable content — perfect for young, digital-savvy travelers.

Being electric, eVTOLs offer: zero emissions during flight, significantly lower noise levels compared to helicopters.

This makes UAM a solution that combines innovation with environmental responsibility — a major plus for younger generations who care about sustainability.



Hotels, resorts, airports, and tour operators can integrate premium transfers, new aerial itineraries, and exclusive services.

UAM can create a new level of experience for young, digital-first travelers seeking authentic and memorable adventures.

To scale up UAM, cities will need: clear regulations, technical certifications, well-integrated vertiports, transparent communication to build public trust.

But early trials show that once people see or try air taxis firsthand, acceptance rises quickly.

Urban Air Mobility represents a new dimension of travel: fast, sustainable, digital, and packed with opportunities to create engaging experiences.



For tourism, it’s a strategic lever to rethink how we move and experience destinations — perfectly aligned with the expectations and values of today’s and tomorrow’s generations of travelers.

