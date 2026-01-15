One Health: Why Health Is No Longer Just a Human Issue

People, animals, and the environment are one interconnected system. Understanding this is key to facing the global health challenges of today and tomorrow.

🧠🌍 Health Is No Longer Just a “Human” Matter

Health is no longer only about people.

Science says it. The United Nations confirms it. And everyday reality proves it.

👉 People, animals, and the environment are part of one interconnected system 🌍💉🐾

This approach has a clear name: One Health.

🔬 What Is One Health? (According to WHO)

The World Health Organization (WHO) defines One Health as:

“An integrated, unifying approach that aims to sustainably balance and optimize the health of people, animals, and ecosystems.

It recognizes that the health of humans, domestic and wild animals, plants, and the wider environment are closely linked and interdependent.”

WHO further states:

“By linking people, animals, and the environment, One Health can help address the full spectrum of disease control—from prevention to detection, preparedness, response, and management—and contribute to global health security.”

📌 Source: WHO – One Health

🌐 Global Governance of One Health

At the global level, a dedicated international body is already active:

The One Health Advisory Group for Quadripartite Organizations

This working group brings together:

• FAO – Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations

• UNEP – United Nations Environment Programme

• WHO – World Health Organization

• WOAH – World Organisation for Animal Health

👉 This body coordinates strategies and guidelines to implement the One Health approach worldwide 🌎💡

From emerging disease prevention to food safety and ecosystem protection.

🚀 One Health Is Not a Buzzword

One Health is not an empty slogan.

It represents a real paradigm shift 🌱✨

It means addressing:

pandemics

zoonotic diseases

environmental crises

food security

access to healthcare in fragile territories

👉 Not through fragmented, sector-based solutions,

but through integrated and innovative approaches.

🏝️🤖 A Concrete and Operational Project

Inspired by the One Health principle, I’m currently working on the development of an innovative operational project based precisely on this approach.

📍 The project is designed for small islands and remote European areas 🏝️🛰️

For confidentiality reasons, I can only share the following at this stage:

the project is in a pre-operational phase

it integrates advanced technologies

it leverages artificial intelligence

it proposes new emergency response models 🚁🤖💡

it simultaneously addresses the needs of humans, animals, and the environment

🧩 From Theory to Practice

The emergency protocol I am developing together with multiple Italian and international partners is already showing something very clear:

👉 One Health works. Today.

It is not abstract theory.

It is practical, real, and applicable—

especially in contexts where traditional healthcare systems reveal their limits.

🌱 Generation Z and Alpha: Tomorrow’s Decision-Makers

Generation Z and Alpha 🌱💡🌍 are not a distant future.

They are already aware, informed, and engaged.

They understand:

the value of integrated health

the deep link between people, animals, and the environment

the need for new political and healthcare choices

👉 They will guide the decisions of tomorrow.

For this reason, the reorganization of the Italian National Health System must move in this direction.

Now.

Without waiting for Gen Z and Alpha to formally enter decision-making rooms.

🐬 Elby’s Note – The Silent Voice of ItalyNews.it

“Health does not wait for answers.

Generation Z and Alpha 🌱💡🌍, you are the future decision-makers.

You already understand the principles of One Health and what it means to integrate people, animals, and the environment.”

“This is your time to look ahead, choose, and take part.

And we at ItalyNews.it will stand by your side every day—

to inform you, guide you, and listen to you.”

Riccardo Cacelli

🌍 Geopolitical Strategic Advisor

DFR → One Health | Urban & Advanced Air Mobility