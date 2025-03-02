The Little Prince Musical to Make UK Premiere at London Coliseum for a Limited Run

London – A spellbinding theatrical experience is coming to London! The Little Prince, the beloved classic by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, is set to make its highly anticipated UK premiere at the London Coliseum for a strictly limited run from 12 to 16 March. This visually stunning stage adaptation has captivated audiences worldwide, with sold-out performances in Paris, Sydney, Dubai, and a celebrated season on Broadway. Now, British audiences will have the chance to witness the magic of this timeless tale brought to life through awe-inspiring acrobatics, dance, and cutting-edge video mapping technology.

A Timeless Story, Reimagined for the Stage

First published in French 80 years ago, The Little Prince remains one of the most translated and best-selling books in history, cherished across generations for its profound themes of love, friendship, and imagination. This new production takes the story beyond the pages, turning it into a visually rich and immersive theatrical spectacle.

Speaking about the adaptation, Olivier d’Agay, the great-nephew of Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, describes the show as “an adventure beyond the pages, breathing new life into a timeless story.” He emphasizes that the production “reminds us how to see the world anew with the pure, simple eyes of a child, inspiring us to let our imaginations soar to the farthest reaches of the universe.”



An International Sensation Comes to London

Produced by Broadway Entertainment Group, this extraordinary adaptation brings together an award-winning creative team led by director and choreographer Anne Tournié and libretto adaptation and co-direction by Chris Mouron. The production boasts a mesmerizing original score by Terry Truck, breathtaking video design by Marie Jumelin, and exquisite costume designs by Peggy Housset.

Speaking about the show’s arrival in London, Anne Tournié expressed her excitement:

“We are thrilled for our company to continue The Little Prince’s world journey to London. On his journey, the Little Prince shares a message of humanity with the many different people and cultures he encounters. We are humbled to bring his story of friendship, loneliness, love, and caring for others to this incredible city.”



A Unique Theatre Experience

This visually striking and emotionally powerful production invites audiences to step into the world of The Little Prince like never before. Combining aerial acrobatics, dynamic choreography, and state-of-the-art projection technology, the show creates a dreamlike atmosphere that perfectly captures the whimsical yet philosophical nature of the original book.

The London production will be performed in French with English surtitles, staying true to the novella’s origins while offering an immersive and authentic experience for audiences.



Performance Schedule & Ticket Information

The show will run for just five days, making this a must-see event for theatre lovers and fans of the beloved story.



📍 London Coliseum, St Martin’s Lane, London WC2N 4ES



🗓 Performance Dates:

Wednesday 12 March – 7:00 PM (Press Night)

Thursday 13 March – 2:30 PM & 7:30 PM

Friday 14 March – 7:30 PM

Saturday 15 March – 2:30 PM & 7:30 PM

Sunday 16 March – 2:00 PM & 5:30 PM

⏳ Running Time: 110 minutes (including an interval)

🎟 Tickets on general sale from 29 November

🔗 London Coliseum Website

An Unmissable Celebration of a Literary Masterpiece

With its stunning visuals, poetic storytelling, and heartfelt performances, The Little Prince at the London Coliseum promises to be an unforgettable experience. Whether you’re revisiting this classic story or discovering it for the first time, this spectacular stage production is sure to captivate the imagination and stir the soul.