FILM NIGHTS at The SOURCE: Stratford’s New Cinematic Destination Launches This June

LONDON- Stratford’s cultural heartbeat just got louder. The SOURCE — a rejuvenated creative hub powered by the University of East London and Newham Council — is launching an exciting new initiative: FILM NIGHTS at The SOURCE.

Kicking off on Tuesday, 3rd of June, with the acclaimed film FLOW, this new weekly cinema programme promises to bring the magic of the big screen back to Stratford, filling the gap left by the closure of Picturehouse East. But this isn’t just another cinema night — it’s a social event. To mark the launch, The SOURCE is throwing a lunch party with free popcorn for all attendees, plus drinks available for purchase at the lively onsite Café starting at 6pm.

At the opening, audiences will be welcomed by Kritee Gower, Executive Director of The SOURCE, who will introduce FILM NIGHTS and unveil the June and July line-up. Gower, the visionary behind this initiative, shared her passion:

“Cinema is a space for reflection, empathy, and shared experience. FILM NIGHTS isn’t just about watching a film — it’s about coming together as a community to explore stories that matter, and to create a space where cultural dialogue can flourish.”

Thanks to Stratford’s unbeatable transport links — especially the Elizabeth Line — FILM NIGHTS is poised to attract audiences not just from the local area, but from across London. And it’s designed to be affordable: tickets are only £5, with a special launch price of £2 for the first screening.

What sets FILM NIGHTS apart is its thoughtful curation. Audiences will get the chance to catch up on recent national and international releases they may have missed, but the programme goes further — regularly offering post-film discussions, Q&As, and panels with critics, film journalists, or even the filmmakers themselves.

In a time when streaming services dominate and solo viewing is the norm, The SOURCE is reclaiming the power of the communal cinema experience — where you sit in a dark room with strangers, get swept up in a story, and then talk about it afterwards over a drink.

Generously supported by FILM LONDON, the programme aims to champion emerging talent, fresh perspectives, and bold new voices in cinema.



June Programme at FILM NIGHTS

Monday 3 June – FLOW (launch party + introduction)

Tuesday 10 June – I’m Still Here

Tuesday 17 June – Sister Midnight

Tuesday 24 June – Memoir of a Snail

Doors open from 6 pm; screenings start at 6:30 pm. Arrive early to enjoy the Café’s drinks, sandwiches, and refreshments in a relaxed, welcoming atmosphere — plus free popcorn on launch night!

TO BOOK YOUR TICKET VISIT EVENTBRITE: FLOW

To learn more about THE SOURCE activities visit: https://thesource-stratford.co.uk/