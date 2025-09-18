Activoté: Theatre That Lets Young Londoners Test the Power of Their Vote

London – What happens when your vote is the only thing standing between survival and starvation? That’s the provocative question at the heart of Activoté, a daring and anarchic new theatre production that invites young Londoners to step into the messy, funny, and often dark reality of political agency.

At first glance, the set-up looks simple: four starving characters burst onto the stage, desperate for food. To eat, they must win the audience’s votes. What follows is a riotous blend of slapstick comedy, physical theatre, and storytelling. But there’s a twist. The characters communicate in body language and an invented tongue, ensuring that everyone—regardless of age, language, or background—can join in the game. The result is a lively, inclusive atmosphere where the audience becomes a community in miniature.

Then the mood shifts. Two of the characters realise that the rules themselves can be manipulated. They begin to decide who gets to vote and who does not. What began as contemporary clowning quickly becomes a sharp critique of power, privilege, and exclusion. The audience, once laughing at the chaos, suddenly feel the consequences of rights being stripped away before their eyes.

This is the unique strength of Activoté: it transforms theatre into lived experience. Rather than explaining why the vote matters, it lets audiences feel it slipping from their grasp. For younger spectators, particularly those not yet old enough to vote, it’s a striking introduction to the stakes of democracy. And with the government currently debating whether to lower the voting age to 16, the production could not be more timely.

Beyond the politics, Activoté is about empowerment and community responsibility. It challenges young people to consider their role not just as individuals, but as active members of society capable of shaping positive change. It also encourages reflection on the darker side of power—how easily it can be abused, and how quickly communities can fracture when some voices are silenced.

The production is the result of a creative collaboration between Learning Stages, the University of East London, and Newham’s Youth Empowerment Services. Funding has been provided by Culture Within, the British Arts Council, and The Source, reflecting a strong commitment to making theatre both accessible and socially relevant.

Activoté originally toured schools and youth zones after a successful grant awarded by Culture Within. This year, the production returns—thanks to the continued support of the Youth Empowerment Service’s Participation Team—restaged with UEL performing arts alumni and directed by Peter Moreton (RSC member and founder of Applecart Arts). The new version promises to be bigger and bolder, with performances taking place at The Source, which also supports the project.

Accessible, inclusive, and unapologetically political, Activoté is not just a play—it’s a call to action. By combining laughter with unease, participation with provocation, it leaves audiences with one pressing question: if your vote was at stake, what would you do?

📅 Activoté will be performed on Thursday 7 November at The Source, Stratford (Theatre Square, E15 1BX), starting at 5:30 pm. The event is free and open to the East London community.

To register visit:https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/activote-tickets-1417638387579?aff=oddtdtcreator