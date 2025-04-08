ABBA Voyage: A Timeless Journey into the Future of Music

London – ABBA Voyage is nothing short of a musical revolution. As someone who grew up with their songs and felt the endless energy of their iconic hits, stepping into the ABBA Arena at Queen

Elizabeth Olympic Park felt like stepping into a living dream.

The concert, unlike anything I’d ever seen before, blends the nostalgia of ABBA’s timeless music with cutting-edge digital

technology, producing a performance that is both familiar and astonishingly fresh.

From the moment the lights dimmed, there was a palpable buzz in the air, a sense that we were about to witness something truly

groundbreaking. The ABBA avatars – created using revolutionary motion-capture technology in collaboration with Industrial Light & Magic – were mesmerizing. Watching Agnetha, Björn, Benny, and Anni-Frid digitally “perform” their greatest hits in front of us felt like magic. These weren’t just projections or holograms, as the press release rightly points out, but full-bodied, animated versions of the band members themselves. Their movements were so real, their expressions so expressive, that it felt like the past was seamlessly brought into the present.

It was impossible not to get swept away by the music. The setlist, a perfect blend of ABBA’s greatest hits along with new tracks from their first album in 40 years, Voyage, was a beautiful trip down memory lane. “Dancing Queen,” “Mamma Mia,” “Take a Chance on Me” – they all hit as hard as they did when they first arrived on the charts. But it was the new material, like “I Still Have Faith in You” and “Don’t Shut Me Down,” that made me feel the band’s enduring power and relevance in today’s music scene. It’s not just nostalgia; it’s ABBA bringing something new to the table.

The show’s technical setup deserves a mention as well. The ABBA Arena, with its 3,000-capacity, is a purpose-built marvel designed to immerse you completely in the performance. The sound was impeccable, with 870,000 watts of audio blasting through 291 speakers, making every note feel as though it was right next to you. Meanwhile, the lighting, with over 500 moving lights mapped to 30,000 points, made the entire concert feel like a living, breathing light show. The visuals were breathtaking, and combined with the music, they created a sensory overload in the best possible way.

Another personal highlight was the live band. Even though the avatars were the stars of the show, the 10-piece live band that accompanied them brought an undeniable energy to the performance. They were truly the pulse of the concert, providing that authentic human touch that made everything feel alive, even in a digital world.

But what truly struck me, beyond the impressive technology and dazzling visuals, was the pure love and energy that still radiates from ABBA’s music. Even though the real band members aren’t physically on stage, their spirit was undeniably present. Agnetha, Björn, Benny, and Anni-Frid’s avatars didn’t just perform – they lived their music in every movement. It was a testament to their lasting influence and the timeless nature of their songs.

ABBA Voyage is more than just a concert; it’s an experience. It’s a glimpse into the future of live music and a celebration of ABBA’s incredible legacy. As the press release makes clear, this is a one-of-a-kind event, and London is lucky enough to be the only place in the world where you can see it. If you have the chance to experience it, I couldn’t recommend it more highly. It’s a truly unforgettable journey through time, music, and technology, and it proves once again that ABBA’s magic is alive and well.

To book Abba Voyage visit https://abbavoyage.com/