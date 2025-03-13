KOYN Thai: Stepping in Thailand in the Heart of Mayfair

London -There’s something about descending into a restaurant hidden beneath another that makes the experience feel secret, exclusive—like you’re stepping into a world that not everyone knows about. That’s exactly the feeling you get when you arrive at KOYN Thai, tucked below KOYN Japanese in Mayfair.

The ambiance immediately pulls you in—a rich interplay of moody lighting, hand-painted Thai tapestries, and warm terracotta tiles, all setting the stage for a dining experience that’s as much about atmosphere as it is about food. The open kitchen, glowing from the embers of the live-fire grill, hums with quiet intensity as chefs work over the flames. You get the sense that every dish is being crafted with care, with a deep respect for tradition, yet with a modern, refined touch.

Before diving into the à la carte menu, we started at the KOYN Bar, which, while rooted in the Japanese izakaya concept upstairs, incorporates Thai influences seamlessly. I had the Sabai Sabai, a refreshing blend of Mekong, citrus, and Thai basil, while my friend went for the Blue Breeze, a floral mix of Butterfly Pea-infused tequila, coconut water, and aloe vera. Both were expertly balanced—light, vibrant, and a perfect way to begin the evening.

A Feast from North to South Thailand

With both a tasting menu and an à la carte menu available, we opted for à la carte, wanting to craft our own journey through the dishes.

We started with the Chiang Mai Platter, a bold and rustic mix of spiced homemade pork sausage, roasted capsicum relish, crackling pork, and sticky rice. Each bite was an explosion of textures—the crunch of the crackling, the heat from the relish, and the smoky depth of the sausage. Alongside this, we ordered the Garlic & Chilli Escargots, which came bathed in a fragrant green curry sauce, accompanied by warm, flaky roti—a dish that nodded to Chef Rose Chalalai Singh’s Parisian influences while staying unmistakably Thai.

For our mains, the Jumbo Tiger Prawn ‘Choo-Chee’ was an absolute standout. Served in a rich Panang-style curry with kaffir lime leaves, the prawn itself was perfectly grilled, slightly charred on the edges, yet juicy and tender inside. It had a deep, almost caramelized sweetness from the coconut-based sauce, cut through by the bright acidity of the kaffir lime.

We also tried the Grilled Pork Neck, which came perfectly charred, smoky, and tender, served with a punchy jiew sauce that added just the right balance of salt, spice, and citrus. To go with it, we ordered Morning Glory stir-fried with fermented soybeans—a deceptively simple dish that packed an umami punch.

For something heartier, we shared a classic Pad Thai with king prawns—not too sweet, not too oily, with just the right level of wok-charred smokiness. The crushed cashew nuts on top added a satisfying crunch, a little different from the usual peanuts but just as delicious.

The Finishing Touch

By the time we got to dessert, we were comfortably full but couldn’t resist sharing the Coconut and Pandan Rice Dumplings—served warm in fragrant coconut milk, they were comforting, lightly sweet, and a beautifully soft end to a bold and fiery meal.

Throughout the night, the service was impeccable—attentive but never overbearing, with staff who seemed genuinely excited to talk about the food and guide us through the menu.

Final Thoughts

KOYN Thai is more than just a Thai restaurant—it’s an experience, a journey through the diverse regions of Thailand, all wrapped up in the refined setting of a Mayfair dining spot. The balance between rustic, home-style dishes and elevated fine dining techniques is struck perfectly, making it a must-visit for Thai food lovers who want something both comforting and surprising.

With both a tasting menu and à la carte options, KOYN Thai allows you to either follow the chef’s journey or create your own—and we couldn’t have been happier with the path we took.

Will I be back? Absolutely. Next time, I’m bringing more people—because this is the kind of food that deserves to be shared.

https://koynrestaurants.com/thai-restaurant-mayfair-london/