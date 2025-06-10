Dining with Distinction: A Personal Review of Gallery at The Savoy

London – There’s something both thrilling and reverent about dining at The Savoy—a place that balances legacy with reinvention like no other. With the recent unveiling of Gallery, the hotel’s newest dining destination, London’s culinary landscape has acquired not just another luxury venue, but a space where history, flavour, and theatre coalesce seamlessly. Following the press fanfare and elegant promises, we decided to experience Gallery firsthand—sampling its celebrated menu and ambiance on a recent evening visit. Our verdict? Gallery is not just a meal; it’s a performance worth watching from the front row.

First Impressions

Set within The Savoy’s grand historic structure, Gallery delivers an aesthetic that is both refined and refreshingly modern. Designed by Shayne Brady of BradyWilliams, the space is lit in warm, inviting tones—where contemporary murals brush against heritage wood panelling, and clusters of chandeliers sparkle like a curtain rising on stage. A hush of elegance permeates the room, broken only by the gentle clink of cutlery and the soft murmur of delighted diners.

But perhaps most impressive is how the space evolves with the hour. As dinner service began, we watched as the bar theatrically veiled itself with a dramatic curtain drop, transforming the venue from all-day calm into evening glamour. It’s subtle showmanship—pure Savoy.



The Meal

We began with two dishes that spoke to the quality and vision of Executive Chef Michael Stokes and his team: the Cornish tuna tataki and Jersey oysters. The tuna—perfectly seared and delicately sliced—was a study in balance, with a light ponzu dressing adding a citric brightness without overwhelming the fish’s natural richness. The oysters, served chilled and classically adorned, were bracingly fresh, a briny nod to the British coastline.

From sea to river, the trout came next—tender, precisely cooked, and served with a subtle herb butter that allowed the quality of the fish to shine. Accompanying it, we sampled the roasted broccoli, which turned out to be an unexpected highlight. Charred to perfection and drizzled with a miso glaze, it was hearty, satisfying, and a masterclass in elevating the humble vegetable.

The standout dish of the evening, however, was the short ribs. Braised until yielding and served with a velvety reduction, this plate was indulgent and deeply comforting, a carnivore’s dream paired beautifully with a glass of robust red from the sommelier’s excellent recommendation.

Sweet Finale

Dessert came in the form of house-made ice cream, with flavours that leaned on the nostalgic but surprised with a gourmet twist. Our scoop of salted caramel was impossibly smooth, served alongside a shard of honeycomb that added texture and flair. A simple yet sophisticated end to an evening that delivered at every level.

Final Thoughts

Gallery at The Savoy is much more than just a new restaurant—it’s a celebration of The Savoy’s enduring spirit, captured through bold design and inspired cuisine. Whether you’re there for a romantic dinner, a special occasion, or simply to experience culinary history with a modern twist, Gallery invites you to sit, savour, and stay a while.

As for Scoff and The Florist, we peeked into both. The scones—filled, topped, and anything but traditional—will warrant a separate visit, and The Florist’s boutique blooms and gifts add an olfactory and visual indulgence that perfectly rounds out the experience.

Gallery is now open at The Savoy. A word of advice: come hungry, and leave enchanted.

https://www.thesavoylondon.com/restaurant/gallery/