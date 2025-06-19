⭐The Midnight Bell at Sadler’s Wells a vibrant and inspiring performance

London – In the heart of Angel, under the domed intimacy of Sadler’s Wells, Matthew Bourne’s The Midnight Bell returned to London with a haunting intensity that rippled through the audience from curtain rise to final breath. Inspired by the grim poetry of Patrick Hamilton’s 1930s Soho, this production weaves together a tangle of desperate hearts in a pub drenched in longing, disillusion, and the ache of fleeting connection.

Bourne’s direction continues to be masterfully evocative — wordless storytelling made rich through nuance, timing, and uncanny emotional truth. The ensemble, drawn from New Adventures’ most seasoned dancers, moved with a familiarity of pain and joy that only years of shared language can produce. This was not merely dance. It was embodiment — of trauma, of lust, of vanished youth — rendered in dimly lit alleyways and pub corners.

Michela Meazza’s award-winning return was marked by her characteristic restraint and piercing presence. Watching her move through a memory, or freeze in one, is like watching time collapse. Liam Mower’s performance was a standout — delicate, volatile, aching — drawing audible gasps during the final pas de deux. The ensemble worked as one pulsating, breathing entity, with not a gesture wasted.

Lez Brotherston’s sets remain a triumph: claustrophobic and dreamlike, the flickering neon signs and fogbound streets evoked not just a time, but a trapped state of being. The score by Terry Davies remains both nostalgic and nerve-pricking — a score that sips you slowly into your own half-remembered heartbreaks.

At Sadler’s Wells, The Midnight Bell is not just a show. It’s an evening that leaves its bruises — beautifully, truthfully — as only Matthew Bourne’s work can.

