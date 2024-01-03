Italy, luxury hotel business opportunity

London – I really like helping investors capable of making Italian beauty and creativity appreciated at the highest international levels and used for entrepreneurial profits.



This is why I’m presenting this business opportunity today: a “unique” one which, according to our studies, the search for information (some even private and confidential) that we have obtained, the reading and in-depth analysis of all sensitive data, the strategic planning to present to the investor fits perfectly in the luxury hotel sector.

I’ll start by saying that the structure I present as a business is located in Italy, precisely in Tuscany (my region of birth and origin), immersed in a large park with a large historic building, numerous other buildings to be restored, the possibility of building the new hotel structure already authorized by the competent authorities.

It represents one of the most important examples of architecture in Italy, has great environmental and landscape value, and notable historical and botanical interest.

It looks like a small and shady oak forest characterized by the presence of gigantic evergreen sequoias planted in the second half of the nineteenth century.

The unique beauty of the numerous rooms in the main building combined with the large available surface area allows you to develop these additional activities in addition to the normal luxury stay: large condo hotel, golf course (18 holes), spa, sports activities, conferences, meetings and weddings, movie set.

For all those who wish to delve deeper into the topic, I’m available to provide further and detailed information (Riccardo Cacelli: r.cacelli@cacelli.com).

Riccardo Cacelli