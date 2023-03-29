Global Urban Air Mobility (UAM) Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $15.54 Billion by 2030

by Riccardo Cacelli

London – The global market for Urban Air Mobility (UAM) is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period, with a projected market size of USD 15.54 billion by 2030 and a revenue CAGR of 25.9%.

One of the key factors driving this growth is increasing environmental concerns and demand for green transportation solutions, particularly in the aviation industry. UAM is an emerging form of air transportation that is expected to be commercialized by 2023, with a focus on highly automated aircraft that can transport passengers and freight at lower altitudes throughout urban and suburban areas.

As more cities embrace smart city technology to optimize traffic flow, reduce pollution, and enhance public safety, the demand for UAM is on the rise. These cities are leveraging intelligent transportation systems, open data frameworks, and AI-powered apps to transform urban driving into on-demand Mobility as a Service (MaaS), which helps to reduce congestion and increase mobility.

Riccardo Cacelli