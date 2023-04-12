What is Strategies Business

by Riccardo Cacelli

London – Many times in my work many people ask me: who is a business strategist or what are their duties and roles?

This first article of mine in the “Business Strategies” column examines the general characteristics of the profession, for me the most beautiful in the world.

The business strategist is the consultant who identifies the objectives of a company in order to consolidate the market, identify new markets or grow through acquisitions and other solutions.

In other words, he plans the long-term path that the company must adopt to achieve the set goals.

Strategic business is the art, science and craft of formulating, implementing and evaluating cross-functional decisions that will enable a company to achieve its long-term (3-5 year) goals.

It is the process of specifying the mission, vision and goals of the company, through the development of policies and plans designed to achieve the set objectives, and then allocating resources to implement the policies and plans, projects and programs.

Strategic business coordinates and integrates the activities of the various functional areas of a company in order to achieve long-term organizational goals. Strategic business is support and help at the highest level of managerial activit

The strategies planned by the business strategist are typically approved by the chief executive officer, and/or authorized by the board of directors and then implemented under the top management team supervision or senior leaders of the organization.

So, the business strategy consultant identifies competitive advantages through different activities from competitors and with activities similar to competitors but in different ways. Strategic business thus provides overall direction to the firm and is closely related to the field of organizational studies. it is very important to talk about “strategic alignment” between the organization and its environment or “strategic coherence”.

I believe that the essence of strategy is chossing what not to do.

Without trade-offs, there would be no need for choice and thus no need for strategy.

Any good idea could and would be quickly imitated.

Performance would once again depend wholly on operational effectiveness.