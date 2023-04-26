Sun Tzu’s role in today’s strategic business

by Riccardo Cacelli

London – Many entrepreneurs confuse tactics and strategy.

They believe they are taking a strategic action instead it is only a momentary action.

The strategy is an action plan (usually 3/5 years) essential for the company in order to achieve the pre-established objectives (quantitative and/or qualitative) and which indicates the priorities, decisions and actions that must be undertaken.

The tactic is therefore the single action that is implemented in relation to the achievement of the objectives set by the strategy (corporate strategic plan).

To better understand this difference, I recall Sun Tzu‘s indication a famous Chinese General.

He wrote in his universally known military manual: “The Art of War“: “strategy without tactics is the slowest way to achieve victory. Tactics without strategy are the noise that precedes defeat.”

In my work I apply General Sun Tzu’s teachings daily.

And so it is with great pleasure that I present it to you.

Sun Tzu was a Chinese military general, strategist, philosopher, and writer who lived during the Eastern Zhou period of 771 to 256 BCE.

Sun Tzu is traditionally credited as the author of The Art of War, an influential work of military strategy that has affected both Western and East Asian philosophy and military thinking.

Sun Tzu is revered in Chinese and East Asian culture as a legendary historical and military figure.

And it has also become a legged for those involved in business.

The book The Art of War” The Art of War is an ancient Chinese military treatise dating from the Late Spring and Autumn Period (roughly 5th century BC).

The work is composed of 13 chapters.

Each one is devoted to a different set of skills or art related to warfare and how it applies to military strategy and tactics. For almost 1,500 years it was the lead text in an anthology that was formalized as the Seven Military Classics by Emperor Shenzong of Song in 1080.

The Art of War remains the most influential strategy text in East Asian warfare and has influenced both East Asian and Western military theory and thinking and has found a variety of applications in a myriad of competitive non-military endeavors across the modern world including espionage, culture, politics, business, and sports.

