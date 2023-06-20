Towards military, political and economic escalation. Peace is increasingly distant.

by Riccardo Cacelli

London – These days NATO is holding an important exercise: Air Defender 23. The most important and most impressive. The exercise Air Defender 23 is the largest deployment exercise of air forces in NATO’s history and demonstrates transatlantic solidarity.

From June 12-23, up to 10,000 exercise participants from 25 nations with 250 aircraft will train air operations in European airspace under the command of the German Air Force.

“Air Defender sends a clear message that NATO is ready to defend every inch of Allied territory”, said NATO spokesperson Oana Lungescu, adding, “Air Defender is necessary because we live in a more dangerous world. As we face the biggest security crisis in a generation, we stand united to keep our countries and our people safe.”

The exercise, she added, “is a strong display of Germany’s commitment, and capabilities and we thank Germany for hosting this record exercise. With 250 aircraft, including around 100 from the United States, Air Defender also demonstrates the strong bond between Europe and North America, working together in NATO.”

Exercise “Air Defender” has been planned for several years. Hosted and led by Germany, it will help ensure NATO air forces are trained and ready to respond together. Most of the aircraft will be stationed on several German air bases.

In recent days, Putin had warned NATO.

Here is an excerpt from his speech at the plenary session of the XXVI International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg. “The option of supplying [NATO to Ukraine] aircraft is now being considered. But if they are stationed in airbases outside the Ukrainian borders and used in warfare, we will be forced to consider how and where to shoot down those vehicles used in combat against us. We face a serious danger of further NATO involvement in this armed conflict”.

Putin said: ”Nuclear weapons are being created to ensure our security in the broadest sense of the word and the existence of the Russian state. But we, firstly, do not have such a need and, secondly, the very fact of discussing this topic reduces the possibility of lowering the threshold for the use of the weapon. This is the first part. The second is that we have more weapons of this type than NATO countries. They know this and are always trying to get us to start negotiations on reductions.”

Putin had previously spoken about the world situation. Here is an excerpt from his speech: “Common sense, the energy of the business world, objective market laws work better than the current political situation. This suggests that the inherently despicable neocolonial international system has ceased to exist, while the multipolar world order, on the contrary, is getting stronger. It is an inevitable process. Forcing other countries to blindly follow someone’s interests in the modern world is difficult, and sometimes nearly impossible. Those who do must understand that this is not only counterproductive to the world economy, but also unacceptable to millions of people. The present situation, the present crisis in Ukraine is only beneficial for the West. It is an excuse to cover up one’s economic mistakes, both in the energy and financial fields, also causing a sharp increase in inflation. Because they have recklessly injected trillions into their economy.”

The world towards to a global military and political escalation.

Many analysts believe so.

The BRICS (Brazil, Russian, India, China, South Africa) was officially born on June 16, 2009 and the fifteenth summit will be held in South Africa (22 – 24 August 2023).

Most likely the main topic will be the same as the meeting at the 2015 BRICS summit in Russia, when the ministers from BRICS nations initiated consultations for a payment system that would be an alternative to the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT) system.



A economic and political scenario it’s evolving.

Towards a new multipolar world order? We will see in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, a war is being fought in Ukraine which is, perhaps, only the appetizer of a more global war.

