Urban Air Mobility Market Reach to USD 9.61 Billion by 2030

A new era for the mobility of people and goods has begun.

by Riccardo Cacelli

London – According to a recent analysis of Emergen Research the urban air mobility market size reached USD 3.10 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 13.8 % during the forecast period.

Increasing need for alternative modes of transportation in urban mobility is one of the key factors driving market revenue growth. With increasing population residing in cities, transportation networks must be properly managed to allow for a mass movement.

As a result, cities all over the world are exploring alternative forms of transportation to address traffic congestion challenges.

It is expected that use of autonomous drones for Urban Air Mobility (UAM) would provide benefits such as lower pollution levels, faster travel times, and less load on current transportation infrastructure.

Several pilot projects are currently underway in Europe and some European manufacturers have already applied for certification, including for piloted passenger vehicles. Very impotamnt is the construction of the airspace infrastructure inecessary for Urban Air Mobility services connect the main cities.

