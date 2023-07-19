UK’s Vertical Aerospace eVTOL makes first flight

The UK has joined the worldwide race for a viable production Electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft

by Riccardo Cacelli

London – Bristol based Vertical Aerospace has given its fully electric five-seat VX4 its maiden flight!. The flight took place at Cotswold Airport. The team said, “Our full-scale electric aircraft successfully flew at Cotswold Airport, reaching our target speed of 40kt (just over 40mph or 70kmh) in a series of rigorous, remotely-piloted ‘thrustborne’ test flights.

“The only full-scale eVTOL aircraft in the country, the VX4 lifted, hovered, flew and landed, powered solely by the thrust of the cutting-edge battery-powered propulsion system. Electric flight is within reach.”