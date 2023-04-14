U.S. Strategic Command Commences Annual Nuclear Command and Control Exercise

by Riccardo Cacelli

London – It started a few days ago the annual nuclear command and control exercise, Global Thunder, by U.S. Strategic Command.

Global Thunder 23 (GT23) involves personnel throughout the strategic enterprise including USSTRATCOM components and subordinate units. The purpose of GT23 is to enhance nuclear readiness and ensure a safe, secure, and reliable strategic deterrence force.

This is an annual exercise and is not in response to actions by any nation or other actors.

In addition to U.S. personnel, GT23 will involve key allied personnel and partners, including United Kingdom personnel, who will integrate into senior leadership teams and work across a broad spectrum of areas offering policy support and operational insight.

USSTRATCOM has global responsibilities assigned through the Unified Command Plan that include strategic deterrence, nuclear operations, joint electromagnetic spectrum operations, global strike, missile defense, and analysis and targeting.

As in previous years, Global Thunder 23 will include an increase in bomber aircraft flights throughout the exercise.