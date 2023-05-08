“Brodetto & Friends” a delicious evening

London – The scent and flavor of the Adriatic Sea will be the protagonists of a gala dinner in London on May 11th.

“Brodetto&Friends” is the culinary event organized at the ” restaurant in Hampstead. The King of the evening will be the “brodetto alla fanese” The producers of the Marche region will also be present. The coordinator of the evening will be ChefMed Carmelo Carnevale.

Among the various institutions that organized the event we point out the MIE based in London.

Brodetto fanese is a traditional Italian version of a brodetto originating from Fano, located in the region of Marche. It’s made with a combination of onion, tomatoes, white wine vinegar, olive oil, and fish and seafood such as squid, monkfish, mullet, mantis shrimp, shrimps, mussels, and clams.

The onions are sautéed in olive oil until translucent, followed by the addition of tomato purée and concentrate to the pan. The combination is simmered with vinegar, salt, and pepper, and the fish and seafood are then also added to the pan and cooked until fully done and the clams and mussels are open.

It’s recommended to serve this hearty fish stew with a glass of Verdicchio wine on the side.



FANO

Fano, in the heart of the Marche region, in the province of Pesaro and Urbino, is the third most populous city in the region after the Doric capital Ancona and nearby Pesaro, the Italian capital of Culture 2024, about 45 km from Urbino, the birthplace of Raffaello Sanzio , cradle of the Italian Renaissance.

The city of Fano derives its Latin name from the presence, at the origins of the Roman foundation, of a temple dedicated to the Goddess Fortuna, Fanum Fortunae precisely. The monumental Arch of Augustus, which has always been a symbol of the city of Fano and gateway to the ancient Via Flaminia: built on the point where the Via Flaminia joins the decumanus maximus of the city, the monument is dated, through the inscription on the frieze, to 9 AD In Fano archeology is the sign of the city’s cultural identity. To this must be added the strong bond that unites Fano to Vitruvius: Fano is the only city where the author of De Architectura says he has built a building, the Basilica of Vitruvius, in fact, the subject of recent discoveries.

Fano is well connected to the nearest airports Ancona – Falconara (50 km away), Bologna (150 km) and Rimini Miramare (50 km). Furthermore, from July 2023, it will be possible to reach London Gatwick airport from Ancona again, with two weekly flights until the end of October. One more opportunity to introduce arriving passengers to Fano and the Marches, a destination appreciated by Anglo-Saxon tourists.