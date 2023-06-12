Per Silvio Berlusconi ci saranno funerali di stato in Duomo a Milano

Forza Italia president Silvio Berlusconi leaves after a meeting with Italian President Sergio Mattarella at the Quirinale Palace for the second round of formal political consultations following the resignation of Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, in Rome, Italy, 22 August 2019. "The experience just concluded shows that government projects are done with the times and with compatible ideas, not after the vote but before. So a government can't be born in the lab, if it's based only on a contract.", Berlusconi said. ANSA/ETTORE FERRARI

Silvio Berlusconi è morto all’ospedale San Raffaele di Milano dove era nuovamente ricoverato da venerdì sorso.

Direttore

