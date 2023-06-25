PRIMA PAGINA Russia: il ritiro della Wagner. Prigozhin sparito. Blinken: crepe nella leadership di Putin. Pechino: sostegno a Mosca da Direttore - 25 Giugno 2023 0 11 epa10710225 Private military company (PMC) Wagner Group servicemen prepare to leave downtown Rostov-on-Don, southern Russia, 24 June 2023. Security and armoured vehicles were deployed after the Chief of the private military company (PMC) Wagner Group said in a video that his troops had occupied the building of the headquarters of the Southern Military District, demanding a meeting with Russia's defense chiefs. The President of Belarus held talks with the head of the Wagner group, as a result of which he accepted a proposal to stop the movement of the group's fighters across Russia, the press service of the President of Belarus reported. The Chief of Wagner Group has said that columns of his group will return to field camps. EPA/ARKADY BUDNITSKY “La crisi in Russia rivela crepe nel sistema di potere di Vladimir Putin”. Lo ha detto il segretario di Stato americano Antony Blinken.(Ansa)