by Riccardo Cacelli

London – Many analysts and many international journalists have forgotten (or perhaps not known) that Putin on November 9, 1989 was a young KGB captain in Germany (Dresden) and leaving the KGB building he went towards the nearby headquarters of the German Stasi which was attacked by young Germans.

Putin told the young people: “The wall fell also thanks to the good will of the Soviet Union. This building (that of the KGB) is owned by another state“.

The crowd pushes, he tries to defend himself: “I’m an officer, I have a pistol with 12 bullets. I’ll leave one for myself. But, doing my duty, I’ll have to shoot.”

This is Putin.

In recent days, the maneuver by the Wagner group was, I believe, a major intelligence operation.

We will see that in the coming weeks, maybe months.

However, some clues have already emerged. The United States said it had known about the march on Moscow for days. If it were true that they knew and therefore also knew about the withdrawal of Yevgeny Prigozhin’s soldiers because they spoke of Putin on the brink of the abyss thus influencing the international (?) media?



Intelligence is in Putin’s DNA.

The media, that humbly publish information sent to them by others who want it published, are but pawns in a game bigger than themselves.

Let them read the biography of Eddi Chapman, historic double agent.

To understand today’s events, one must know the past.

