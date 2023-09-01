London, the best vegan restaurants

by Francesca Lombardo

London – London is a metropolis that is renowned for its diverse food culture, which caters to every taste and preference.

If you are a vegan, you have every reason to smile, as there are plenty of vegan restaurants scattered across the city, each offering a unique culinary experience.

Whether you’re in the mood for a hearty vegan burger or craving a plant-based dessert, you’re sure to find something to satisfy your taste buds.

Here are, in our opinion, 9 of the best vegan restaurants in London that we have chosen for the readers of italynews.it.

Try them and let us know your experience.

Mildreds

Mildreds has long been one of London’s go-to vegan restaurants, serving up delicious vegetarian and vegan options. The restaurant opened its first location in Soho in 1988 and has since expanded into three other locations across the city. Their menu includes dishes like Sri Lankan sweet potato and cashew curry, vegan burgers, and jackfruit gyros, amongst others. They also have an extensive vegan and vegetarian wine and cocktail list, along with some creative mocktails.​

Specializing in vegan pizza, PickyWops is a must-visit for pizza lovers. Located in Finsbury Park, the restaurant offers a range of unique pizzas made using sourdough bases and homemade tomato sauce. Their pizzas are made with inventive toppings, including vegan mozzarella, seitan sausage, and tempeh bacon. They also have delicious vegan desserts like tiramisu and lemon drizzle cake.​

Farmacy Kitchen is a trendy vegan restaurant located in Notting Hill, offering an extensive, plant-based menu. The restaurant prides itself on using organic, locally sourced ingredients, with many of the dishes packed with superfoods and tailored towards specific diets such as gluten-free and keto. A must-try dish is the rainbow bowl, featuring quinoa, sweet potato, avocado, and a ginger and tahini dressing.

Purezza is London’s first vegan pizzeria, located in Camden. The restaurant offers a range of authentic Italian-style pizzas using vegan cheese, meat alternatives, and fresh vegetables. They also have an extensive gluten-free menu and a variety of vegan desserts to choose from.

Stem and Glory

Stem and Glory is a vegan restaurant with two locations in London, in Barbican and Cambridge Heath. The restaurant offers innovative vegan dishes, such as mushroom beignets, cauliflower wings, and vegan cheese boards. They also serve a range of vegan-friendly wines and cocktails.

The Gate is a vegetarian and vegan restaurant with four locations across London. The restaurant serves innovative dishes inspired by international cuisine, such as Korean BBQ “ribs”, tofu katsu curry, and vegan seafood chowder. They also serve a range of vegan desserts, including chocolate and hazelnut truffle cake.

Redemption Bar is a vegan restaurant with two locations in London, in Covent Garden and Shoreditch. The restaurant offers healthy plant-based dishes, such as Buddha bowls, salads, and vegan burgers. They also serve vegan cocktails and mocktails, including a delicious matcha latte martini.

Wulf & Lamb is a vegan restaurant located in the heart of Chelsea. The restaurant offers a range of plant-based dishes, such as vegan burgers, nachos, and “chicken” nuggets. They also have a great selection of vegan desserts, including chocolate mousse, banana bread, and vegan ice cream.

Let us now remember the words of a very famous Italian, Leonardo Da Vinci “It is true that man is the king of animals, because his brutality surpasses theirs. We live thanks to the death of others. Already at a young age I renounced the habit to eat meat, and I believe that a time will come in which men will know the soul of animals and in which the killing of an animal will be considered with the same blame with which we consider that of a man today.“

In conclusion, London’s vegan food scene is thriving, with many innovative and delicious plant-based restaurants to choose from.

Whether you’re a vegan or just curious about trying a plant-based diet, these restaurants are well worth a visit.

With so many options, you’re sure to find something that will satisfy your cravings while supporting ethical and sustainable food practices.

