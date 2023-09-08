London – The new ordinary session of the London Comites will be held on Wednesday 13 September 2023 starting at 6pm (UK time), which will be in a hybrid version.

It can be followed in person (subject to sending a request to participate for organizational reasons to segreteria@comiteslondra.info) at the premises of the Italian Church of San Pietro located in 136 Clerkenwell Road (London EC1R 5DL) or live online directly on the Comites Facebook profile London.

Among the items on the agenda: approval of the minutes of the previous meeting; update of the president and treasurer; reorganization of the composition of the Committee; discussion and vote on the 2024 budget; update on projects; various and possible.

The public will be able to ask questions relating to the topics of the session to the president and councilors (compatibly with the needs of the closing time of the meeting set for 8pm) by sending the questions in the days before to the email: segreteria@comiteslondra.info.