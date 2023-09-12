“The Italian Show” intended for the Anglo-Saxon market

London – With the patronage of the Italian Consulate in London, “The Italian Show” will be held on 19 September 2023, in the capital of the United Kingdom.

The event is co-organised by the Italian Chefs Association in the UK.

The Italian Show is a format designed to educate, promote and let international operators taste Italian excellence. The format includes a vertical day entirely dedicated to Made in Italy supply chains and authentic Italian food and wine products and is mainly aimed at out-of-home players.

The main objective is to connect protection consortia and 100% Italian supply chain producers with international professionals in the sector, thus creating new growth opportunities for our agri-food sector. The event will present different souls: an exhibition area dedicated to Italian food & wine excellence, a Tasting Station where the Chefs will talk about and taste the products, a Wine Shop, dedicated to the presentation and tasting of Italian wines, a Bar Station, dedicated to the world of mixology and a Pizza Show for all classes and demos around the world of pizza with guests also from Italy.

All areas will be managed in collaboration with main trade associations representing chefs, sommeliers and bartender. Finally, during the event the final of the culinary competition will be held which will award the Best Upcoming Chef of Italian Cuisine, in its second edition in the United Kingdom.

Among the guests invited to participate and perform at the British edition of The Italian Show there will be representatives of Made in Italy such as Enzo Oliveri, Gennaro Contaldo, Aldo Zilli, Giorgio Locatelli, Roberto Costa, Michele Pascarella and many others.

The public will be able to access by invitation with free entry and the target will be made up of: chefs, restaurateurs, buyers, distributors, importers, retailers, sommeliers, wine shops, operators specialists, media and press.