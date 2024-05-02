London – BST Hyde Park Headliner announced: Global superstar Shania Twain To make her BST Hyde Park debut performance!

London – American Express presents BST Hyde Park is beyond excited to reveal the next sensational headliner for 2024. The iconic global superstar, Shania Twain, will take the stage on Sunday 7 July for her BST Hyde Park debut. Joining the line-up are special guests The Corrs, with more names to be announced. Tickets for this unforgettable show go on sale Wednesday 14 February, 10am GMT available at www.bst-hydepark.com.

“I’ve seen so many of my own musical heroes headlining at Hyde Park and have wonderful summer memories there. It is a real privilege to headline my own show this year. It’s going to be a s**t-kicking party!” – Shania Twain



Shania Twain, a household name for over three decades and “the Queen of Country Pop,” has left an indelible mark on the face of modern music. With a career spanning from her debut in the early ’90s to her continued success today, Twain is a multi-platinum, Grammy-winning artist and one of the most celebrated performers of our time.

Boasting over 100 million album sales worldwide, Twain is one of the best-selling music artists of all time and the best-selling female artist in country music history. She’s known for undeniably brilliant hits like ‘Man! I Feel Like a Woman!’, ‘That Don’t Impress Me Much’, and ‘You’re Still the One’. With Twain’s unmistakable voice and irresistible sing-along hits, it’s going to be an electrifying night at BST Hyde Park.

Twain’s influence extends beyond music, with her memoir, From This Moment On, and her residency in Las Vegas, proving her impact on the entertainment world as a whole. As a global icon, Shania Twain’s performance at BST Hyde Park will be a highlight of the summer.

Special guests The Corrs will head to BST Hyde Park on Sunday 7 July. The Corrs are Ireland’s first family of music, a multi-million selling sibling quartet who have conquered the world with a seamless blend of sleek pop rock, lush harmonies and Celtic folk trimmings. Comprising Andrea (lead vocals, piano, tin whistle), Sharon (violin, piano, vocals), Caroline (drums, piano, vocals) and Jim (guitar, keyboards, vocals), The Corrs have sold over 40 million albums since their debut Forgiven Not Forgotten in 1995, spawning a dozen classic hit singles.

The lineup for 2024 is poised to be equally spectacular, with Shania Twain joining previously announced headliners Andrea Bocelli (5 July), Robbie Williams (6 July) and Stray Kids (14 July), with more artists to be revealed soon so watch this space!

This announcement follows the tremendous success of BST Hyde Park 2023, featuring legendary acts such as P!NK, Guns N’ Roses, Take That, BLACKPINK, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, Billy Joel, and Lana Del Rey.

www.bst-hydepark.com



Amex Presale begins at 10am GMT on Friday 9 February