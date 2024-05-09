Brace yourself for a whirlwind of operatic hilarity with Opera Locos

London – Prepare to be swept away on a delightful journey of operatic comedy and musical genius as Yllana’s “The Opera Locos” takes center stage at the prestigious Peacock Theatre in London’s vibrant West End. Fresh from its triumphant reception at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, this exceptional production promises an unforgettable fusion of classical opera, contemporary hits, and uproarious physical comedy, all expertly crafted by the renowned Spanish theatre company Yllana.

At its core, “The Opera Locos” is a jubilant celebration of the operatic art form, infused with a generous dose of humor and irreverence. Leading the charge are the illustrious members of the cast, including the esteemed Enrique Sánchez-Ramos, whose portrayal of the world-weary tenor Alfredo captivates audiences with its depth and charm. Alongside him, the vivacious Mayca Teba embodies the fiery mezzo-soprano Carmen, while Michaël Koné brings infectious energy to the role of the pop-loving counter-tenor Franelli. Rounding out the ensemble are Jesús Álvarez as the macho baritone Enrique and María Rey-Joly as the endearingly naive soprano Maria, each contributing their own unique talents to the eclectic mix.

What truly sets “The Opera Locos” apart is its innovative approach to storytelling, weaving together beloved opera classics with chart-topping hits from the worlds of rock and pop. From the stirring melodies of Mozart’s “Die Zauberflöte” to the timeless ballads of Whitney Houston, the musical tapestry created by Yllana is as diverse as it is enchanting, ensuring there’s something for every palate.

But it’s not just the music that dazzles in this production; it’s the engaging rapport between the artists and the audience that truly elevates the experience. Throughout the performance, the cast members interact with spectators in playful and unexpected ways, drawing them into the whimsical world of “The Opera Locos” and ensuring that laughter and applause ring out in equal measure.

Behind the scenes, the creative vision of Joseph O’Curneen and David Ottone shines brightly, as they expertly steer the production with their masterful direction. Musical maestros Marc Alvarez & Manuel Coves orchestrate a symphony of sound, while Tatiana de Sarabia’s stunning costumes and set designs transport audiences to a world of theatrical splendor. And let’s not forget the invaluable contribution of lighting designer Pedro Pablo Melendo, whose evocative creations add depth and atmosphere to every scene.

In the words of David Fry, Peacock Programmer, “For anyone who might be intimidated by seeing a full-scale opera or indeed anyone who’s a regular operagoer, then this is definitely the show for you.” Indeed, “The Opera Locos” is a testament to the transformative power of music and laughter, a joyous celebration of the human spirit that is not to be missed.

So, whether you’re a seasoned opera aficionado or simply in search of an evening of pure entertainment, make sure to secure your tickets for “The Opera Locos” at the Peacock Theatre. With its winning combination of talent, humor, and heart, this is one theatrical experience that promises to leave you smiling long after the final curtain call.

The show, which won Spain’s prestigious Max Award for Best Musical Show, has brought opera to a new audience around the world, while still maintaining high standards in technique with performances in 16 of countries. The cast is made up of renowned singers hailing from Spain and Africa including Enrique Sánchez-Ramos, Jesús Álvarez, María Rey-Joly, Mayca Teba and Michaël Koné.

Catch “The Opera Locos” at the Peacock Theatre from Wednesday 8th to Saturday 11th May. Tickets are available now, but be quick – this is one show that is sure to sell out fast!

Yllana

The Opera Locos

Peacock Theatre, WC2

Wednesday 8 – Saturday 11 May

Tickets: £18 – £45

Ticket Office: 020 7863 8000 or www.sadlerswells.com