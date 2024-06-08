Experience the Thrill of Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark™ Live in Concert at the Royal Albert Hall

London – The Royal Albert Hall is set to mesmerize audiences in 2024 with its Films in Concert series, featuring the iconic Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark™ Live in Concert. Scheduled for May 25th and 26th, 2024, this event marks a historic reunion of the London Symphony Orchestra with John Williams’ legendary score, performed live for the first time since its original recording in 1981.

A Classic Reimagined

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark™ follows the intrepid archaeologist, Indiana Jones, portrayed by Harrison Ford, on his thrilling quest for the Lost Ark of the Covenant. Set in the 1930s, this adventure is packed with danger, cunning adversaries, and the indomitable spirit of a hero who always finds a way to triumph. Originally a collaboration between George Lucas and Steven Spielberg, the film not only redefined adventure cinema but also cemented Ford’s status as a cinematic legend.



The Magic of Live Film Music

Matthew Todd, Director of Programming and Engagement at the Royal Albert Hall, emphasizes the unique allure of the Films in Concert series: “Films in Concert is about bringing the magic and majesty of film music to center stage. Next year’s program promises unforgettable scores from renowned composers like John Williams, Howard Shore, and Hans Zimmer. These events celebrate the communal experience of cinema, allowing audiences to relive iconic scenes with the added power of a live orchestra.”



A Historic Venue

The Royal Albert Hall, with its rich history spanning over 150 years, continues to be a premier venue for world-class events. It has hosted luminaries from Winston Churchill to Adele, serving as a cultural landmark and a symbol of artistic excellence. The Hall’s Films in Concert series, launched in 2009, revives the tradition of silent film accompaniment with live music, presenting a diverse range of classic and contemporary films.

Event Details

Date and Time: Saturday, May 25, 2024, at 7:30 PM & Sunday, May 26, 2024, at 2:30 PM

Location: Royal Albert Hall, Kensington Gore, London, SW7 2AP

Tickets: Starting at £30, available from 10 AM on Friday at www.royalalberthall.com

Other Films in Concert

In addition to Indiana Jones, the 2024 lineup includes the world premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in Concert, with the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra performing the score by Lorne Balfe, Harold Faltermeyer, Lady Gaga, and Hans Zimmer. Other announced titles include The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows™ Part 2.

Don’t miss this extraordinary opportunity to experience Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark™ in a truly immersive setting, where the power of live music brings the film’s epic adventure to life like never before.