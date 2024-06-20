The Barber of Seville at Opera Holland Park

London – Opera Holland Park’s 2024 season kicks off with a vibrant and captivating new production of Rossini’s The Barber of Seville. Directed by Cecilia Stinton and generously supported by Viking, this rendition of the beloved comic opera sparkles with wit, charm, and musical brilliance. Stinton’s directorial vision, coupled with inventive set designs by Neil Irish and dynamic lighting by Robert Price, creates a visually stunning and engaging atmosphere that perfectly complements Rossini’s lively score.

Paul Grant shines in the role of Figaro, the clever and resourceful barber whose schemes drive the plot. Grant’s charismatic performance and vocal prowess make him a standout, bringing energy and humor to every scene. Elgan Llŷr Thomas, as Count Almaviva, and Heather Lowe, as Rosina, deliver equally compelling performances. Thomas’s charm and Lowe’s spirited portrayal of Rosina add depth to their characters, making their romantic escapades both believable and delightful.

The supporting cast, including Stephen Gadd as Doctor Bartolo and Jihoon Kim as Don Basilio, provides stellar comedic performances, enriching the overall experience with their humorous characterizations and strong vocal abilities. The ensemble, under the meticulous preparation of chorus master Dominic Ellis-Peckham, delivers harmonious and powerful performances that elevate the production.

Charlotte Corderoy’s musical direction is another highlight, guiding the orchestra through Rossini’s intricate and buoyant score with precision and enthusiasm. Her ability to bring out the nuances of the music ensures that every note contributes to the opera’s dynamic and joyful atmosphere.

Adding to the excitement, the Opera Holland Park Young Artists will have their chance to shine in special performances on 14 June and 16 June, conducted by Anna Castro Grinstein and directed by Lysanne van Overbeek. The young cast, including Daniel Barrett as Figaro, Marcus Swietlicki as Count Almaviva, and Ellen Pearson as Rosina, brings a fresh and vibrant perspective to the production, showcasing their emerging talents.

This production of The Barber of Seville is a testament to Opera Holland Park’s commitment to presenting high-quality opera that is both engaging and accessible. With ticket prices ranging from £24 to £175, the company ensures that a wide audience can enjoy this delightful opera.

In addition to The Barber of Seville, Opera Holland Park’s 2024 season features a rich lineup, including a revival of Stephen Barlow’s 2008 production of Tosca, new productions of Acis and Galatea, a double bill of Il segreto di Susanna and Pagliacci, and a co-production with Charles Court Opera of The Yeomen of the Guard. The City of London Sinfonia, returning for its twentieth year as the resident orchestra, adds to the season’s musical excellence.

Opera Holland Park continues to offer innovative productions while maintaining a dedication to accessibility and artistic excellence. The Barber of Seville is a delightful and must-see production that sets a high bar for the rest of the season.