“The Play That Goes Wrong: A Masterpiece of Controlled Chaos and Hilarity”

London – “The Play That Goes Wrong” is a masterful blend of comedy and theatre, creating an experience that is as chaotic as it is entertaining. Celebrating its 10th year in the West End, this production continues to captivate audiences with its innovative approach and impeccable comedic timing.

The play ingeniously begins with technicians setting up the scene, leading the audience to believe that the show hasn’t started yet. This clever deception sets the stage for a series of hilarious mishaps, as these technicians double as actors who cause chaos throughout the performance. The play within the play centers on a supposed suicide or homicide of a soon-to-be groom, and the ensuing investigation is conducted by an inspector who also serves as the director within the play.

The cast excels in portraying their characters with a seriousness that contrasts beautifully with the absurdity of the unfolding events. The meticulous timing of their delayed responses, missed cues, and broken dialogue is a testament to their skill. The set itself plays a crucial role, with decorations falling apart and structures breaking down, adding to the sense of unpredictability and danger. Yet, the actors navigate these hazards masterfully, ensuring no one gets hurt while maintaining the illusion of risk.

The inspector’s investigation shifts suspicion from one character to another, involving the fiancée, her brother, and even the brother’s fiancée. This tangled web of relationships is complicated further by an affair that comes to light. The supposed seriousness of the play is continuously interrupted by audience engagement and characters breaking out of their roles as things go wrong. The comedic timing is flawless, maintaining a fast pace and rhythmic flow that keeps the audience in stitches.

The new cast, many making their West End debuts, includes Jordan Akkaya as Trevor, Daniel Anthony as Dennis, Joe Bolland as Jonathan, Daniel Fraser as Chris, Billie Hamer as Annie, Owen Jenkins as Robert, Jay Olpin as Max, and Hannah Sinclair Robinson as Sandra. The understudies, Alex Bird, Munashe Chirisa, Colm Gleeson, Dumile Sibanda, and Alice Stokoe, round out the talented ensemble. Their performances breathe new life into the show, proving that “The Play That Goes Wrong” remains as fresh and funny as ever.

Since its debut at The Old Red Lion Theatre, “The Play That Goes Wrong” has garnered numerous accolades, including the Whatsonstage Award for Best New Comedy (2014), the Olivier Award for Best New Comedy (2015), and a Tony Award for its Broadway transfer. It has entertained over 3.5 million people worldwide, a testament to its universal appeal.

The play is co-written by Mischief Theatre members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields, and directed by Mark Bell. The set design by Nigel Hook, costumes by Roberto Surace, lighting by Ric Mountjoy, original music by Rob Falconer, and sound design by Andy Johnson all contribute to the show’s success. The Associate Director, Amy Milburn, and Assistant Director, Anna Marshall, ensure the production runs smoothly.

“The Play That Goes Wrong” is a theatrical triumph, combining brilliant writing, superb acting, and innovative set design to create a unique and unforgettable experience. Its ability to maintain a high level of comedy and chaos while delivering a tightly controlled performance is truly remarkable. This show is a must-see, offering endless laughter and entertainment for audiences of all ages.

The Play that goes wrong show is played at the Duchess theatre, for booking visit www.theplaythatgoeswrong.com

Telephone 0330 333 4810

Booking until Sunday 4 May 2025