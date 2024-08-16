A New Culinary Gem: Emilia’s Crafted Pasta on Baker Street

London – London’s fresh pasta lovers have a new reason to celebrate with the recent launch of Emilia’s Crafted Pasta on Baker Street. This newly opened restaurant brings Emilia’s much-loved pasta dishes—each one freshly made on-site every morning using 100% natural ingredients—to an ever-growing audience. Baker Street is the latest addition to Emilia’s collection of restaurants around London, joining the existing locations in St. Katharine Docks, Aldgate, and Canary Wharf.

Located just a stone’s throw from the picturesque Regent’s Park and the charming vibes of Marylebone, Emilia’s Baker Street seats 85 guests in total, with 55 indoor seats and 30 for alfresco dining. The restaurant’s design masterfully blends the building’s art deco history with details inspired by traditional Italian Trattorias. The thoughtful combination of natural and earthy-toned materials—such as terracotta, marble, terrazzo, and wood—imbues the space with the rustic feel that is at the heart of Emilia’s brand DNA. Meanwhile, the Murano glass chandelier and sculptural neon light features add a sophisticated contrast, creating a homely atmosphere with a contemporary twist.

True to Emilia’s ethos, this new location has its own distinctive character, inviting visitors to step into an intimate yet bustling ambiance. As in all Emilia’s sites, the restaurant features a fully open kitchen with counter seating, allowing diners to enjoy the theatrics of food being freshly prepared right in front of them. A custom-made pasta-making station graces the large corner windows, offering a captivating view of the pasta-making process to both passersby outside the building and those dining inside.

The Baker Street menu offers all of Emilia’s signature pasta dishes, based on an ethos of freshness and simplicity. Their famous pasta dishes are the stars of the show, allowing guests to indulge in favorites such as

Emilia’s signature Casarecce Truffled Cacio e Pepe (with Pecorino Romano D.O.P. & Parmigiano Reggiano D.O.P. sourced directly from Italy) and the hearty minimum 4-hour slow-cooked Pappardelle Béchamel Bolognese (made with 100% grass-fed beef from a small farm in Devon). Vegans and vegetarians are also well catered to, with signature homemade pistachio pesto or creamy homemade walnut sauces ensuring all pasta lovers in Central London can enjoy these hearty, soul-warming dishes regardless of dietary preferences.

Founder & CEO Andrew Macleod shared his excitement about the new opening, stating, “Expanding into the heart of Central London is a thrilling milestone for us, especially following our successes in East London, the City, and Canary Wharf. We are proud to be the UK’s first 4-site pasta restaurant group. At Emilia’s, we believe that comforting fresh pasta made with 100% natural ingredients should be affordable for everyone to enjoy regularly. We’re excited to continue our mission to become the UK’s favorite pasta restaurant brand.”

