Azzurra: a touch of the Amalfi Coast in Sloane Square

London – Dining at Azzurra, which opened its doors on Sloane Street in Autumn 2023, was a truly unforgettable experience that perfectly captured the essence of the sea and fishermen’s life. As the latest and most anticipated restaurant from Aqua Restaurant Group and international restaurateur David Yeo, Azzurra is the culmination of Yeo’s extensive travels through Italy, particularly around Sicily and the storied Amalfi Coast. This new venture celebrates his ‘boat to table’ philosophy, where the finest British seafood is sourced sustainably from the waters of the British Isles and prepared with Italian elegance and simplicity.

The ambiance at Azzurra is a breathtaking tribute to the Mediterranean. Designed by acclaimed hospitality designer Robert Angell in collaboration with David Yeo, the light-filled restaurant space is adorned with azure tones and shimmering water projections that evoke the serenity of the sea. As we were seated at a large, round table by the window, we couldn’t help but admire the view of Sloane Street, where the floor-to-ceiling windows allowed natural light to flood the room, enhancing the maritime charm.

Our evening began at the striking 16-meter bar that runs the length of the restaurant. Here, the incredibly friendly and talented barman, Ilaria Carone, took excellent care of us. She crafted three exceptional cocktails that set the tone for the evening: the Bruschetta Drink, a delightful mix of savory and sweet; the Sgroppino, served at the table and refreshingly light Italicus with lemon sorbet and Prosecco; and the Amarena and Champagne glass, which added a sparkling touch of elegance to our experience.

As we dined, the nautical theme was ever-present, from the rich blue banquettes to the sculpture of netting draped from the high ceilings, adorned with hand-carved crustaceans and fish from the Amalfi Coast. The private dining space at the back of Azzurra, with its warm wooden walls and ceilings reminiscent of old fishing boats, added to the restaurant’s coastal allure.

Our meal began with the Salmone Tartare, fresh and delicately seasoned, and the Tuna with Truffle Dressing, where the earthiness of the truffle perfectly complemented the tender fish. For the main course, we indulged in the Astice Spaghetti, featuring succulent lobster, and the Linguine al Granchio, rich with handpicked crab. The Grilled Gamberoni and San Pietro Fish, paired with Broccoli and Pomodori Pechino with onions, continued the celebration of seafood, each dish reflecting the quality and simplicity of Italian culinary traditions. A crisp Gavi di Gavi white wine paired beautifully with the meal, enhancing the fresh, vibrant flavors.

To conclude, we enjoyed a Lemon Sorbet, a light and tangy dessert that was the perfect palate cleanser after such a rich feast. The sorbet’s simplicity echoed Azzurra’s commitment to authentic flavors, while the indulgent selection of homemade gelato and sorbet, all made from Piedmont, further showcased the restaurant’s dedication to quality.

Azzurra is more than just a restaurant; it’s an experience that brings the Amalfi Coast to Chelsea. From the glowing cocktail bar and Raw Bar filled with the freshest seafood to the terrace tables beneath a striped awning, Azzurra is the perfect spot for long family lunches, intimate dinners, and celebrations with friends. Whether enjoying a weekend brunch, lunch, or dinner set to the backdrop of guest DJs, Azzurra offers an immersive journey into the heart of Italian culinary culture, right in the heart of London.

In 2000, Singaporean-born, British former lawyer David Yeo was living in Hong Kong and was encouraged by friends to open a restaurant named Aqua, as a result of his at-home entertaining. Within 9 months of its opening with a simple 60 cover kitchen, Aqua was named by Conde Nast Traveller as one of the “100 hottest new tables in the world”. The Aqua Restaurant Group has since grown to a culinary empire of over 20 acclaimed restaurants and bars across the globe in London, Hong Kong, New York, Miami and Dubai.

Throughout the years, Aqua Restaurant Group’s fundamental philosophy has remained unchanged; to prepare exquisite food using the freshest, highest quality produce and to prepare it in a way where the true flavours shine. This is coupled with service that is approachable and unobtrusive, and always in a jaw-dropping stylish environment that features the very best of innovative contemporary design, right down to the last small details, which has become the hallmark of Aqua Restaurant Group.

London’s first site housing innovative Japanese Aqua Kyoto and contemporary Spanish restaurant Aqua Nueva opened on Regent Street in 2009. In 2013, Aqua Shard and the acclaimed Northern-Chinese restaurant Hutong were simultaneously opened. Just this year the Group opened the first of its all-day concepts Shiro, contemporary Japanese, and Luci Italian Dining Bakery.

