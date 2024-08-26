A Taste of Italy on a Sunday: Delightful Lunch at TOZI Grand Café, Battersea

London – Situated just steps away from Battersea Power Station, TOZI Grand Café offers a taste of authentic Italian cuisine inspired by the grandeur of Europe’s famous cafés. My guest and I had the pleasure of visiting on a Sunday lunchtime, and the experience was nothing short of spectacular, embodying the warmth and conviviality that Italian hospitality is renowned for.

From the moment we entered, the atmosphere was lively yet refined, capturing the perfect blend of elegance and comfort. We kicked off our meal with a Bellini and a Negroni Sbagliato. The Bellini was light and refreshing, the ideal aperitif to start our leisurely lunch. Meanwhile, the Negroni Sbagliato provided a unique, slightly bitter twist that was both intriguing and satisfying.

For our starters, we opted for the fried zucchini and calamari fritti. The fried zucchini was a delightful surprise—crispy and golden on the outside with a tender bite inside, seasoned just right to enhance its natural flavors. The calamari fritti was equally impressive: tender rings of calamari, lightly battered and fried to perfection, accompanied by a tangy dipping sauce that added a delightful zing.

For the main course, I chose the pappardelle seafood, while my guest went for the veal Milanese with a fresh side salad. The paphttps://www.tozigrandcafe.co.uk/pardelle was a true highlight, with wide, velvety ribbons of pasta swimming in a rich seafood sauce that was both aromatic and flavorful, showcasing the freshness of the ingredients. The veal Milanese was beautifully executed—crispy on the outside, tender and juicy on the inside, complemented by a refreshing salad that added a nice crunch and lightness to the meal.

To end our Sunday lunch on a sweet note, we indulged in the pistachio tiramisu and fruit sorbet. The pistachio tiramisu was a decadent twist on the classic dessert, offering a creamy, smooth texture with a subtle nuttiness that was simply irresistible. The fruit sorbet was light and bursting with fresh fruit flavors, the perfect refreshing finish to our meal.

TOZI Grand Café not only excels in delivering high-quality, authentic Italian dishes but also offers an inviting space that is perfect for gatherings of all kinds. This season, they provide a range of private dining options, accommodating groups of all sizes. From intimate lunches to larger celebrations, the private meeting rooms at TOZI, part of the Art’otel and overlooking the Grand Café, provide a charming setting for up to 12 guests. For even grander celebrations, the entire restaurant can be booked, making it a versatile venue for any festive occasion.

For those looking for a more intimate and cozy setting, TOZI Counter, located next to the Grand Café, offers a bright, light-filled space that’s perfect for smaller, last-minute gatherings or festive soirées.

Our Sunday lunch at TOZI Grand Café was a truly delightful experience, characterized by delicious food, impeccable service, and a warm, welcoming ambiance. Whether you’re planning a relaxed lunch with friends or a special celebration, TOZI Grand Café and Counter in Battersea is an excellent choice that perfectly captures the spirit of Italian hospitality and cuisine.

To book visit: https://www.tozigrandcafe.co.uk/