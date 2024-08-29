A Celebration of Inclusivity and Evolution: The Barbie Exhibition at the Design Museum

London – The Barbie exhibition at the Design Museum is a vibrant celebration of the iconic doll’s evolution and impact on culture over the past six decades. Since her debut in 1959, Barbie has transformed from a mere fashion doll into a cultural phenomenon that reflects the values of acceptance, inclusivity, and empowerment.

From the moment you step into the exhibition, you are transported into the ever-expanding Barbie universe. One of the standout aspects of the display is how the Barbie brand has embraced inclusivity, featuring dolls of every race, size, and background. This evolution is evident in the diverse array of Barbie dolls showcased, each one a testament to the brand’s commitment to representing a broad spectrum of identities and promoting values of acceptance and diversity.

The exhibition goes beyond showcasing Barbie as a fashion icon; it highlights her many roles in society, breaking stereotypes and expanding the horizons of what a doll—and by extension, a person—can achieve. Visitors can see Barbie depicted in various professions, from astronauts and doctors to teachers, models, and more. Each display serves as a powerful reminder of Barbie’s influence in encouraging young minds to dream big and imagine a world where they can be anything they aspire to be.

In addition to the dolls themselves, the exhibition features a range of Barbie’s iconic accessories, vehicles, and dream houses that have evolved over the years to reflect modern design trends and societal changes. A rare example of the first-ever Barbie Dreamhouse from 1962, crafted from cardboard and reflecting the minimalist design ethos of the era, sits alongside more contemporary iterations, illustrating how Barbie’s world has kept pace with changing tastes and trends.

Fashion, a significant theme throughout the exhibition, is explored in depth. Original Barbie outfits from different decades are displayed, showcasing the doll’s status as a fashion icon and a mirror to evolving fashion trends. Highlights include the ‘Poodle Parade’ ensemble from 1965, a life-size replica of a dress worn by Billie Eilish at the 2024 Grammy Awards, and a 1985 outfit by Oscar de la Renta, marking the beginning of Barbie’s collaborations with renowned designers. These pieces allow visitors to trace the changing silhouettes of mainstream fashion and see the influence of legendary designers such as Christian Dior, Claire McCardell, and Nolan Miller on Barbie’s wardrobe.

The final section of the exhibition focuses on Barbie’s enduring role as a pop culture icon, examining her impact on design in all its forms, from fashion to film, as well as her status as a figure for social advocacy. This area features a costume worn by Margot Robbie in the 2023 movie *Barbie*, alongside other unique items that explore Barbie’s status as a cultural figurehead.

Overall, the Barbie exhibition at the Design Museum is a thoughtful and inspiring journey through the history of a doll that has grown to symbolize much more than just a toy. It showcases how Barbie has evolved to embrace diversity, reflect societal changes, and empower generations of children to see endless possibilities for themselves. This exhibition is a must-visit for anyone interested in the intersection of design, culture, and social change.

To book tickets visit https://designmuseum.digitickets.co.uk/event-tickets/55359?catID=54084