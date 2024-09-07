Zuaya: A Taste of Brazil, Peru, and Mexico in Elegant Surroundings

London – Nestled in the heart of South Kensington, Zuaya is a Peruvian-Brazilian fusion restaurant that offers a unique culinary journey inspired by the vibrant flavors of South America. From the moment we stepped inside, we were struck by the restaurant’s elegant interior. The lush greenery, soft lighting, and contemporary design made for a warm and inviting atmosphere, setting the perfect tone for the dining experience ahead.

The service was exceptional, with the attentive staff ensuring that our needs were met throughout the meal, providing insightful recommendations and guiding us through the rich, diverse menu.

We were served a set menu, which offered a delightful range of dishes designed to showcase the best of South American cuisine. The sharing-style format encouraged a communal dining experience, allowing us to savor a variety of flavors and textures.

Salads: We began with a selection of salads, each one bursting with fresh ingredients and bold flavors. The Zuaya Salad was a refreshing mix of tomato, avocado, and pomegranate, offering a vibrant combination of textures and tastes. The Fried Aubergine Salad with feta and honey was a highlight, perfectly balancing the sweetness of the honey with the savory richness of the aubergine. The Farm Salad was hearty and flavorful, with tuna, red pepper, olives, and potatoes creating a satisfying start to the meal.

Tacos & Empanadas: The tacos and empanadas were an exciting part of the meal, with each bite packing a punch of flavor. The Tuna Avocado Taco was fresh and zesty, while the Slow-Roasted Lamb Taco brought a tender and smoky richness. The Pulled-Chicken Empanada was a comforting choice, and the Butternut Squash Empanada was a perfect vegetarian alternative, filled with subtly spiced squash in a flaky pastry.

Raw Fish: The raw fish dishes were a true testament to Zuaya’s mastery of flavor. The Tuna & Avocado Tartar was creamy and delicate, while the Lime Seabass Ceviche offered a bright, citrusy kick. For those looking for something more indulgent, the Truffle Seabass Ceviche was a luxurious twist, with the earthy truffle adding depth to the fresh seabass.

Starters and Sides: The starters and sides continued to impress, with Iberico Ham Croquetas that were crispy on the outside and meltingly soft on the inside. The Pork Belly Patacones were a standout, with crispy fried plantain topped with tender pork belly and a punchy aioli. We also enjoyed the Fried Cassava and the Roasted Sweet Potato, both of which added satisfying textures and flavors to the meal.

Mains – Grill: For the mains, we explored the grill options, which did not disappoint. The Half Free-Range Chicken was succulent and flavorful, while the Grilled Octopus was perfectly tender, paired with roasted sweet potato for a hearty combination. The Glazed Iberian Pork Loin was rich and indulgent, served with a smooth cauliflower purée that balanced the dish beautifully.

Steak Cuts – Grill: The Picanha, a 350g Brazilian rump steak, was expertly cooked to perfection, offering a juicy and flavorful bite. The Sirloin was equally satisfying, showcasing the high quality of the Argentinian Black Angus beef.

Zuaya is a vibrant and elegant restaurant that brings the flavors of Brazil, Peru, and Mexico to South Kensington in an unforgettable dining experience. The combination of elegant décor, excellent service, and an adventurous menu makes this restaurant a must-visit for anyone looking to explore the rich, diverse flavors of South America. Whether you’re enjoying the bold tacos, the fresh ceviche, or the expertly grilled meats, each dish at Zuaya is thoughtfully crafted to deliver a memorable and immersive culinary journey. We left feeling delighted and excited to return for another taste of Zuaya’s South American fusion.



Sister Restaurants and Future Plans

Zuaya is part of the prestigious Emerald Hospitality Group, which also includes Como Garden, an Italian retreat inspired by Lake Como; El Norte, a contemporary Spanish treasure in Mayfair; and Riviera, a refined culinary experience inspired by Southern France, also located in Mayfair. With ambitious expansion plans set for 2025 and beyond, Emerald Hospitality Group continues to transform London’s dining landscape with its creative concepts and unparalleled hospitality.

About Emerald Hospitality Group

Founded by Arian and Alberto Zandi, Emerald Hospitality Group is a prominent London-based hospitality company known for delivering exceptional dining experiences. The group is committed to growing its portfolio with innovative restaurant concepts, offering immersive and unique culinary experiences.

To book visit https://zuaya.co.uk/