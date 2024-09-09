New exciting films at the 68th BFI London Film Festival 2024

London – THE 68th BFI LONDON FILM FESTIVAL ANNOUNCES FULL 2024

PROGRAMME, IN CINEMAS FROM 9-20 OCTOBER Opening with the World Premiere of Steve McQueen’s BLITZ

Closing with the European Premiere of Morgan Neville’s PIECE BY PIECE

The American Express Gala is the European Premiere of R.J. Cutler and David Furnish’s ELTON JOHN: NEVER TOO LATE

The Festival also announces:

• 253 titles (comprising features, shorts, series and immersive works) hail from 79 countries,

and feature 63 languages

• 112 works are made by female and non-binary filmmakers – 44% of the programme

• Returning to its home at the heart of London’s South Bank at BFI Southbank and The

Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall, the Festival will also run in cinemas and venues

across central London plus nine LFF partner cinemas across the UK

• A curated programme of free short films will be available digitally across the UK on BFI

Player from 9 – 20 October

• Lineup includes LFF Expanded, a programme of new Immersive Art and Extended Reality

works, presented at Bargehouse at Oxo Tower Wharf, BFI Southbank, BFI IMAX and

Outernet London, plus free Games Lounge at Bargehouse

• LFF Series, which showcases international work made for television or digital platforms in

series form

• Screen Talks with Andrea Arnold, Steve McQueen, Mike Leigh, Denis Villeneuve, Elizabeth

Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin, Lupita Nyong’o, Zoe Saldaña and Daniel Kaluuya

• LFF for Free will offer audiences a fun and wide-ranging programme of events, short films and filmmaker Q&As, both in-person at BFI Southbank and at gallery@oxo as well as short

films online on BFI Player – all completely free of charge

• All features and series will screen to UK audiences for the first time, including 39 World

Premieres (15 features, 2 series, 19 shorts, 3 immersive), 12 International Premieres (6 features, 4 shorts, 2 immersive) and 21 European Premieres (17 features, 1 series, 3 shorts)

FULL PROGRAMME AVAILABLE AT https://www.bfi.org.uk/lff London, embargoed until Wednesday 4 September, 11.00am.

The 68th BFI London Film Festival (LFF) in partnership with American Express today announces the full programme line-up, which will be presented in cinemas and online, across the UK. Over twelve days from 9 – 20 October, the LFF will invite audiences to return to its fantastic flagship venues in the heart of London – BFI Southbank and the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall, which between them host Galas, Special Presentations and Official Competition titles. Films and Series from all strands of the Festival will screen in many of central London’s iconic cinemas with global film talent from behind and in front of the camera in attendance. A curated selection of features will also be showcased at 9 partner venues across the UK.

The LFF will present a vibrant and diverse programme of 253 features, shorts, series and immersive works from 79 countries, featuring 63 languages playing across the 12 days of the festival. This includes 112 works made by female and non-binary filmmakers – 44% of the programme.

An impressive number of major alumni filmmakers return to LFF including: Steve McQueen, Morgan Neville, Sean Baker, Ali Abbasi, Andrea Arnold, Jacques Audiard, Mike Leigh, Marielle Heller, Pablo Larraín, Mati Diop, Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, Roshan Sethi, Luca Guadagnino, Athina Rachel Tsangari, Darren Thornton, Rungano Nyoni, Alex Ross Perry, François Ozon, Mikko Mäkelä, Alonso Ruizpalacios, Steven Eastwood, Amrou Al-Kadhi, Jonas Trueba, Alexandre O. Philippe, Sadie Frost, Kevin Macdonald, Radu Jude, Guy Maddin, Neo Sora, Miguel Gomes, Wang Bing, Lorcan Finnegan, Hong Sang Soo, Nicolas Philibert, Claude Barras, Jia Zhangke, Victor Kossakovsky, Jessica Sarah Rinland, Leos Carax, Alain Guiraudie, Sergei Loznitsa, Thomas Vinterberg, Rúnar Rúnarsson, Asif Kapadia, Tsai Ming-liang, Göran Hugo Olsson, Ariane Labed, Juliana Rojas, Marco Dutra, Justin Kurzel, Alfonso Cuarón, Sam Mendes.

The Festival is also delighted to introduce audiences to a thrilling new generation of filmmakers from the UK and across the globe with debut directors in LFF 2024 including: Alexis Kyle Mitchell, Alexis Langlois, Alys Tomlinson, Cécile Embleton, Anne-Sophie Bailly, Ariane Labed, Austin Peters, Ben Taylor, Carson Lund, Christopher Andrews, Denise Fernandes, Duong Dieu Linh, Eli Thiele, Kyle Thiele, Cole Thiele, Farahnaz Sharifi, Fleur Fortuné, Gino Evans, Ilyas Yourish, Shahrokh Bikaran, India Donaldson, Jacob Perlmutter, Manon Ouimet, Jazmin Jones, Johanné Gómez Terrero, Jonathan Millet, Julia De Simone, Laila Abbas, Laura Carreira, Leonardo Van Dijl, Madeleine Hunt-Ehrlich, Mahdi Fleifel, Malcolm Washington, Martin Rosen, Marva Nabili, Meryam Joobeur, Min Bahadur Bham, Mo Harawe, Natalie Bailey, Nelson Makengo, Pedro Martín-Calero, Sam Chown Ahern, Georgia Bradburn, Benjamin Brown, Robin Elliott-Knowles, Lucy Walker, Sam Crane, Pinny Grylls, Sandhya Suri, Sara Fgaier, Sarah Friedland, Sasha Nathwani, Shiori Ito, Simon Otto, Sylvia Le Fanu, Ted Passon, Tomás Pichardo Espaillat, Tumpal Tampubolon, Victoria Mapplebeck, Yassir Lester, Isaiah Lester.

PREMIERES

Almost every feature and series will screen to audiences in the UK for the very first time, with many shown publicly for the first time anywhere in the world. As in previous years, the feature film programme is organised by strand to encourage discovery and to open up the Festival to new audiences. These are: Love, Debate, Laugh, Dare, Thrill, Cult, Journey, Create, Experimenta, Family, Shorts and Treasures. Audiences can also find new and exciting Series programming in many of the strands. Premieres include 39 World Premieres (15 features, 2 series, 19 shorts, 3 immersive), 12 International Premieres (6 features, 4 shorts, 2 immersive) and 21 European Premieres (17 features, 1 series, 3 shorts).

World Premieres from filmmakers and artists include: Steve McQueen’s BLITZ which opens the festival, Ben Taylor’s Cunard Gala JOY starring Thomasin McKenzie, James Norton and Bill Nighy, the BFI National Archive and The Film Foundation’s restoration SILENT SHERLOCK, Darren Thornton’s Irish

comedy film FOUR MOTHERS, spellbinding performance film from Iain Forsyth and Jane Pollard THE EXTRAORDINARY MISS FLOWER, thriller series A THOUSAND BLOWS from Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, the latest documentary from Oscar®-winning directing duo Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin ENDURANCE, Sophie Compton and Daisy-May Hudson’s transformative female prison documentary HOLLOWAY, magical Bulgarian drama TARIKA from Milko Lazarov, Laila Abbas’ gripping tale of two sisters THANK YOU FOR BANKING WITH US, Family Gala THAT CHRISTMAS directed by Simon Otto and starring Brian Cox, Jodie Whittaker and Bill Nighy, Eloise King’s eye-opening investigative documentary THE SHADOW SCHOLARS, Adam Wong Sau-Ping’s touching Hong Kong drama THE WAY WE TALK, Manchester-set debut feature from Gino Evans TREADING WATER, and the BFI’s restoration of one of the UK’s greatest animated films Martin Rosen’s WATERSHIP DOWN.

International Premieres include: the Mayor of London’s Gala WE LIVE IN TIME by John Crowley starring Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield, BFI Flare Special Presentation Roshan Sethi’s A NICE INDIAN BOY starring Karan Soni and Jonathan Groff, Sadie Frost’s inspirational biographical documentary TWIGGY on the 1960s icon, Kimberly Reed’s investigative documentary I’M YOUR VENUS following the murder of the Paris Is Burning star, Jane Mingay’s biographical documentary following impactful musician and artist PAULINE BLACK: A 2-TONE STORY.

European Premieres include: the American Express Gala of R.J. Cutler and David Furnish’s, ELTON JOHN: NEVER TOO LATE, William Bridges’ ALL OF YOU starring and co-written by Brett Goldstein and Imogen Poots, Natalie Bailey’s off-beat Australian comedy AUDREY, remarkable documentary BLINK following a family dealing with blindness from Edmund Stenson and Daniel Roher, debut from Christopher Andrews BRING THEM DOWN starring Barry Keoghan, Christopher Abbott and Colm Meaney, writer-director Mipo O’s anticipated sixth feature LIVING IN TWO WORLDS, Jazmin Jones’ unconventional investigative documentary SEEKING MAVIS BEACON, the Thiele brothers’ absurdist comedy SOFA, SO GOOD, mysterious thriller THE LISTENERS starring Rebecca Hall from series creator Jordan Tannahill, Malcom Washington’s directorial debut adapted from August Wilson’s Pulitzer Prize- winning masterwork THE PIANO LESSON starring Samuel L. Jackson and John David Washington and Pedro Martín-Calero’s Nigerian-set thriller THE WEEKEND.

Kristy Matheson, BFI London Film Festival Director, said: “Cinematic ideas materialise in many forms, and this year artists have taken us to some giddy highs and poked at our tender underbellies. Troubled histories linger close to the surface alongside optimistic futures, all explored in unique and creative ways. As the seasons change and we head into the Autumn, we invite everyone to come to the BFI London Film Festival to discover and enjoy the whole spectrum of moving image.”

Ben Roberts, Chief Executive, BFI said: “The real joy of LFF for me is seeing the hard work of so many talented filmmakers come to life and given the prominence and noise that they deserve. I want to thank our brilliant Festival team and everyone involved in bringing these films to our LFF audiences, with extra special thanks to American Express and our other partners and supporters.”

Audiences will enjoy a rich programme of fiction, documentary, animation, artists’ moving image, short film, newly restored classics from the world’s archives, and exciting international works made in immersive and episodic forms. LFF for Free will return to the Festival with a compelling range of talks and short films alongside imaginative, playful events and filmmaker Q&As, in-person at BFI Southbank

and at gallery@oxo. The Festival will also be accessible UK-wide via free short films on BFI Player, including the films nominated for Best Short, which viewers will be able to enjoy from 9 – 20 October.

VENUES

The LFF is delighted to invite audiences once again to its London hubs on the South Bank and in the West End, with both areas remaining at the heart of the BFI London Film Festival experience. Galas will screen at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall on an 18-metre screen with full high-spec 7.1 channel surround sound, aiming to provide the best viewing experience possible for everyone in the over-2000-seater venue. Titles from the main programme will screen at a range of cinemas across the city from the BFI’s own South Bank Cinemas – BFI Southbank and BFI IMAX – to fantastic partner venues Vue West End, the Prince Charles Cinema, Institute of Contemporary Arts (ICA), Curzon Soho and Curzon Mayfair, each of them bringing audiences up close and personal with filmmaking talents from the UK and across the globe. Festival venues across the UK include Broadway Cinema in Nottingham, Chapter in Cardiff, Glasgow Film Theatre, HOME in Manchester, MAC in Birmingham, Queen’s Film Theatre in Belfast, Showroom Cinema in Sheffield, Tyneside Cinema in Newcastle and Watershed in Bristol.

IN COMPETITION

The LFF’s Competition sections celebrate a range of cinematic talents premiering at this year’s Festival and feature an incredible range of filmmakers from across the world. 11 films will screen in Official Competition, competing for the Best Film Award, which showcases inspiring, inventive and distinctive international filmmaking, while 11 films will also screen in the First Feature Competition, competing for the Sutherland Award, which recognises the most original and imaginative directorial debut. The Grierson Award will acknowledge feature-length documentaries with integrity, originality and social or cultural significance; 8 films will screen in the Documentary Competition. The Short Film Award will recognise short-form works with a unique cinematic voice, with 10 films selected in this category. The winners of these four competitive awards will be chosen by LFF Awards Juries, the members of which will be announced in the coming weeks and the winning films will be announced of the final day of the Festival – 20 October – with surprise screenings of the winner of the Best Film Award taking place that night. The ever-popular Audience Award will also return for 2024, with audiences being able to vote for their favourite work they saw at this year’s Festival, be it feature, documentary or short.

LFF EXPANDED

As previously announced, LFF Expanded, the Festival’s programme of Immersive Art and Extended Reality works, will run from 11 – 27 October 2024. The BFI London Film Festival celebrates the moving image in all its forms, from shorts and features to television, immersive and, for the very first time, video games. LFF Expanded invites audiences to explore and experience powerful new ways of telling stories on screen. Featuring leading British and international filmmakers, artists, and creative teams, including Liam Young, Adrien M & Claire B, Anagram, Darkfield, Memo Akten & Katie Peyton Hofstadter and Hatsumi & Monobanda, this year’s programme offers audiences a range of approaches to storytelling at the cutting edge of screen technology. LFF Expanded returns with major installations at Bargehouse at Oxo Tower Wharf, in the heart of the cultural hub of the South Bank, and exciting works from the programme are also presented at BFI Southbank, BFI IMAX and Outernet London. LFF Expanded will also present an exciting programme of free activity taking place at Bargehouse at Oxo Tower Wharf. For the very first time at the BFI London Film Festival, video games will be showcased via an interactive Games Lounge, featuring five fun and creative projects for audiences to play for free.

The LFF Expanded programme is complemented by events, including a talk from musician and creative technologist Imogen Heap at Southbank Centre, and an engaging conversation on ADHD and gaming at Science Gallery from the team behind Impulse: Playing with Reality.

LFF SERIES

The LFF continues to showcase compelling Series and episodic programming throughout the strands, with new work from some of the world’s most exciting film and TV creatives including Steven Knight, Jon Brown, Thomas Vinterberg, Sam Mendes, Alfonso Cuarón, Janicza Bravo, Nick Murphy and Tinge Krishnan. Work screening will include Thomas Vinterberg’s first foray into TV with FAMILIES LIKE OURS, Oscar®-winning director Alfonso Cuarón’s novel adaptation DISCLAIMER starring Cate Blanchett, mystery thriller THE LISTENERS from writer-director Jordan Tannahill and starring Rebecca Hall, Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight’s A THOUSAND BLOWS with Stephen Graham and THE FRANCHISE from writer Jon Brown and co-directed by Sam Mendes and Liza Johnson.

LFF FOR FREE, ACCESSIBLE TICKET PRICING AND YOUNG AUDIENCES

The Festival aims to be inclusive, accessible and welcoming, and alongside the major LFF For Free programme, there will be a limited number of £10 tickets available to all London screenings and events, as well as £5 tickets for those aged 25 & Under. Young cinema goers and emerging professionals can also enrich their experience with the Festival through our FAMILY screenings (with tickets priced at £5 for children and from £10 for adults) and via events for young aspiring professionals presented with BFI Film Academy.

INDUSTRY PROGRAMME

A full programme of events and screenings is available for press and industry delegates across the Festival. Within a programme of Spotlight talks and panel discussions, global industry leaders, writers, directors and producers will be talking about urgent subjects that are top of the industry’s agenda, sharing their insights and experience with delegates. Full details will be announced in the coming weeks.

HEADLINE GALAS

Opening Night Gala – BLITZ (Director-Screenwriter Steve McQueen, UK)

Closing Night Gala – PIECE BY PIECE (Director Morgan Neville, USA)

American Express Gala – ELTON JOHN: NEVER TOO LATE (Directors R.J. Cutler, David Furnish, USA) ANORA (Director-Screenwriter Sean Baker, USA)

THE APPRENTICE (Director Ali Abbasi, Canada-Denmark-Ireland)

BIRD (Director-Screenwriter Andrea Arnold, UK)

CONCLAVE (Director Edward Berger, UK-USA)

EMILIA PÉREZ (Director-Screenwriter Jacques Audiard, France)

BFI Patrons’ Gala – HARD TRUTHS (Director-Screenwriter Mike Leigh, UK-Spain)

Cunard Gala – JOY (Director Ben Taylor, UK)

MARIA (Director Pablo Larraín, Italy-Germany-USA)

NIGHTBITCH (Director-Screenwriter Marielle Heller, USA)

Family Gala – THAT CHRISTMAS (Director Simon Otto, UK)

THE ROOM NEXT DOOR (Director-Screenwriter Pedro Almodóvar, Spain)

The Mayor of London’s Gala – WE LIVE IN TIME (Director John Crowley, UK-France)

SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS

ALL WE IMAGINE AS LIGHT (Director-Screenwriter Payal Kapadia, France-India-Netherlands- Luxembourg)

Experimenta Special Presentation – THE BALLAD OF SUZANNE CÉSAIRE (Director Madeleine Hunt- Ehrlich, USA)

Documentary Special Presentation – DAHOMEY (Director-Screenwriter Mati Diop, France-Senegal- Benin)

ENDURANCE (Directors Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, Natalie Hewit, UK-USA)

HARVEST (Director Athina Rachel Tsangari, UK-Germany-Greece-France-USA)

I’M STILL HERE (Director Walter Salles, Brazil-France 2024)

BFI Flare Special Presentation – A NICE INDIAN BOY (Director Roshan Sethi, USA-Canada)

NICKEL BOYS (Director RaMell Ross, USA)

THE PIANO LESSON (Director Malcolm Washington, USA)

QUEER (Director Luca Guadagnino, Italy-USA)

A REAL PAIN (Director-Screenwriter Jesse Eisenberg, USA-Poland)

THE SEED OF THE SACRED FIG (Director-Screenwriter Mohammad Rasoulof, Iran-Germany-France) Treasures Special Presentation – SILENT SHERLOCK (Directors Maurice Elvey, George Ridgwell, UK) THE WILD ROBOT (Director-Screenwriter Chris Sanders, USA)

LFF AWARDS

OFFICIAL COMPETITION

APRIL (Director-Screenwriter Dea Kulumbegashvili, France-Italy-Georgia)

BRING THEM DOWN (Director-Screenwriter Christopher Andrews, Ireland-UK-Belgium)

THE EXTRAORDINARY MISS FLOWER (Directors Iain Forsyth, Jane Pollard, UK)

FOUR MOTHERS (Director Darren Thornton, Ireland-UK)

LIVING IN TWO WORLDS (Director Mipo O, Japan)

MEMOIR OF A SNAIL (Director-Screenwriter Adam Elliot, Australia)

ON BECOMING A GUINEA FOWL (Director-Screenwriter Rungano Nyoni, Zambia-UK-Ireland) THANK YOU FOR BANKING WITH US (Director-Screenwriter Laila Abbas, Palestine-Germany) UNDER THE VOLCANO (Director Damian Kocur, Poland)

VERMIGLIO (Director-Screenwriter Maura Delpero, Italy-France-Belgium)

THE WOLVES ALWAYS COME AT NIGHT (Director Gabrielle Brady, Australia-Mongolia-Germany)

FIRST FEATURE COMPETITION

CROCODILE TEARS (Director-Screenwriter Tumpal Tampubolon, Indonesia-France-Singapore- Germany) Hanami (Director Denise Fernandes, Switzerland-Portugal-Cape Verde) HAPPYEND (Director-Screenwriter Neo Sora, Japan-USA)

LAST SWIM (Director Sasha Nathwani, UK)

MY ETERNAL SUMMER (Director Sylvia Le Fanu, Denmark)

OLIVIA & THE CLOUDS (Director-Screenwriter Tomás Pichardo Espaillat, Dominican Republic) ON FALLING (Director-Screenwriter Laura Carreira, UK-Portugal)

SANTOSH (Director-Screenwriter Sandhya Suri, UK-France-Germany)

SEPTEMBER SAYS (Director-Screenwriter Ariane Labed, Ireland-UK-Germany)

TO A LAND UNKNOWN (Director Mahdi Fleifel, UK-Palestine-France-Greece-Netherlands-Germany- Qatar-Saudi Arabia)

WHO DO I BELONG TO (Director-Screenwriter Meryam Joobeur, France-Canada-Tunisia)

DOCUMENTARY COMPETITION

COLLECTIVE MONOLOGUE (Director-Screenwriter Jessica Sarah Rinland, Argentina-UK) HOLLOWAY (Directors Sophie Compton, Daisy-May Hudson, UK)

KAMAY (Directors Ilyas Yourish, Shahrokh Bikaran, Afghanistan-Belgium-France-Germany) MOTHER VERA (Directors Cécile Embleton, Alys Tomlinson, UK)

RISING UP AT NIGHT (Director-Screenwriter Nelson Makengo, Democratic Republic of Congo- Belgium-Germany-Burkina Faso-Qatar)

SEEKING MAVIS BEACON (Director Jazmin Jones, USA)

THE SHADOW SCHOLARS (Director Eloise King, UK)

WITCHES (Director-Screenwriter Elizabeth Sankey, UK)

SHORT FILM COMPETITION

ADURA BABA MI (Director-Screenwriter Juliana Kasumu, UK)

COLD SNAP (Director-Screenwriter Ellen Evans, UK)

DRAGFOX (Director Lisa Ott, UK)

I DON’T WANT TO BE JUST A MEMORY (Director Sarnt Utamachote, Germany) MAGIC CANDIES (Director Nishio Daisuke, Japan)

MOTHER’S DAY (Director-Screenwriter Emily Burnett, UK)

SEE IT, SAY IT (Director-Screenwriter Nez Khammal, UK)

STOMACH BUG (Director-Screenwriter Matty Crawford, UK)

TWO REFUSALS (WOULD WE RECOGNIZE OURSELVES UNBROKEN?) (Director Suneil Sanzgiri, USA) VIBRATIONS FROM GAZA (Director-Screenwriter Rehab Nazzal, Palestine-Canada)

LOVE

ALL OF YOU (Director William Bridges, UK)

ALL SHALL BE WELL (Director-Screenwriter Ray Yeung, Hong Kong (S.A.R of China))

AT AVERROES & ROSA PARKS (Director Nicolas Philibert, France)

GRAND TOUR (Director Miguel Gomes, Portugal-Italy-France)

I’M YOUR VENUS (Director Kimberly Reed, USA)

MOTHERBOARD (Director-Screenwriter Victoria Mapplebeck, UK)

PATRICE: THE MOVIE (Director Ted Passon, USA)

PAVEMENTS (Director-Screenwriter Alex Ross Perry, USA)

QUEENS OF DRAMA (Director Alexis Langlois, France-Belgium)

SEX (Director-Screenwriter Dag Johan Haugerud, Norway)

TARIKA (Director Milko Lazarov, Bulgaria-Germany-Luxembourg)

WEIGHTLESS (Director Sara Fgaier, Italy)

WHEN FALL IS COMING (Director François Ozon, France)

WHEN THE LIGHT BREAKS (Director-Screenwriter Rúnar Rúnarsson, Iceland-Netherlands-Croatia- France)

DEBATE

2073 (Director Asif Kapadia, UK)

BLACK BOX DIARIES (Director Shiori Itō, Japan-USA-UK)

THE CATS OF GOKOGU SHRINE (Director Kazuhiro Soda, Japan-USA)

FAMILIES LIKE OURS (Series Creator-Director Thomas Vinterberg, Denmark-France-Sweden-Czechia- Belgium-Norway-Germany)

I AM NEVENKA (Director Icíar Bollaín, Spain-Italy)

THE INVASION (Director-Screenwriter Sergei Loznitsa, Netherlands-France-USA)

ISRAEL PALESTINE ON SWEDISH TV 1958-1989 (Director-Screenwriter Göran Hugo Olsson, Sweden- Finland-Denmark)

JULIE KEEPS QUIET (Director Leonardo Van Dijl, Belgium-Sweden)

THE LISTENERS (Series Creator-Screenwriter Jordan Tannahill, UK)

THREE KILOMETRES TO THE END OF THE WORLD (Director Emanuel Pârvu, Romania)

YOUTH (Homecoming) (Director Wang Bing, France-Luxembourg-Netherlands)

LAUGH

AUDREY (Director Natalie Bailey, Australia)

THE GUTTER (Directors Isaiah Lester, Yassir Lester, USA)

THE OTHER WAY AROUND (Director Jonás Trueba, Spain-France)

RUMOURS (Directors Guy Maddin, Evan Johnson, Galen Johnson, Canada-Germany) SOFA, SO GOOD (Director-Screenwriters Kyle Thiele, Eli Thiele, Cole Thiele, USA)

A TRAVELER’S NEEDS (Director-Screenwriter Hong Sangsoo, South Korea)

TRIUMPH (Directors Kristina Grozeva, Petar Valchanov, Bulgaria-Greece) UNIVERSAL LANGUAGE (Director Matthew Rankin, Canada)

DARE

BIONICO’S BACHATA (Director Yoel Morales, Dominican Republic)

CAUGHT BY THE TIDES (Director Jia Zhangke, China)

CIDADE; CAMPO (Director-Screenwriter Juliana Rojas, Brazil-Germany-France)

DON’T CRY, BUTTERFLY (Director-Screenwriter Dương Diệu Linh, Vietnam-Singapore-Philippines- Indonesia)

EIGHT POSTCARDS FROM UTOPIA (Director-Screenwriters Radu Jude, Christian Ferencz-Flatz, Romania)

FAMILIAR TOUCH (Director-Screenwriter Sarah Friedland, USA)

MY STOLEN PLANET (Director-Screenwriter Farahnaz Sharifi, Germany-Iran)

THE NIGHTS STILL SMELL OF GUNPOWDER (Director-Screenwriter Inadelso Cossa, Mozambique- France-Germany-Portugal-Netherlands-Norway)

PEPE (Director-Screenwriter Nelson Carlos De los Santos Arias, Dominican Republic-Namibia- Germany-France)

PRAIA FORMOSA (Director Julia de Simone, Portugal-Brazil)

SANATORIUM UNDER THE SIGN OF THE HOURGLASS (Director-Screenwriters Quay Brothers, UK- Poland-Germany)

SOUNDTRACK TO A COUP D’ÊTAT (Director-Screenwriter Johan Grimonprez, Belgium-France- Netherlands)

SUGAR ISLAND (Director-Screenwriter Johanné Gómez Terrero, Dominican Republic-Spain)

VIÊT AND NAM (Director-Screenwriter Trương Minh Quý, Philippines-France-Singapore-Netherlands- Italy-Germany-Vietnam)

THRILL

AÏCHA (Director-Screenwriter Mehdi M. Barsaoui, Tunisia-France-Italy-Saudi Arabia-Qatar)

ARCHITECTON (Director-Screenwriter Victor Kossakovsky, Germany-France) LA COCINA (Director-Screenwriter Alonso Ruizpalacios, Mexico-USA)

EAT THE NIGHT (Directors Caroline Poggi, Jonathan Vinel, France)

GHOST TRAIL (Director Jonathan Millet, France-Germany-Belgium) MALDOROR (Director Fabrice du Welz, Belgium-France)

MARCO, THE INVENTED TRUTH (Directors Aitor Arregi, Jon Garaño, Spain) MISERICORDIA (Director-Screenwriter Alain Guiraudie, France-Spain-Portugal) SKINCARE (Director Austin Peters, USA-Italy)

STRANGER EYES (Director-Screenwriter Yeo Siew Hua, Singapore-Taiwan-France-USA) A THOUSAND BLOWS (Series Creator-Screenwriter Steven Knight, UK)

CULT

THE BALCONETTES (Director Noémie Merlant, France)

CHAIN REACTIONS (Director-Screenwriter Alexandre O. Philippe, USA) FRÉWAKA (Director-Screenwriter Aislinn Clarke, Ireland)

SISTER MIDNIGHT (Director-Screenwriter Karan Kandhari, UK)

THE SURFER (Director Lorcan Finnegan, Australia-Ireland)

THE WAILING (Director Pedro Martín-Calero, Spain-Argentina-France) THE WEEKEND (Director Daniel Oriahi, Nigeria)

JOURNEY

AFTER THE LONG RAINS (Director-Screenwriter Damien Hauser, Kenya-Switzerland) BABY (Director Marcelo Caetano, Brazil)

EEPHUS (Director Carson Lund, USA-France)

FLOW (Director Gints Zilbalodis, Latvia-France-Belgium)

GOOD ONE (Director-Screenwriter India Donaldson, USA)

LAYLA (Director-Screenwriter Amrou Al-Kadhi, UK)

LOOK INTO MY EYES (Director Lana Wilson, USA)

MY EVERYTHING (Director-Screenwriter Anne-Sophie Bailly, France)

SEBASTIAN (Director-Screenwriter Mikko Mäkelä, UK-Belgium-Finland)

SHAMBHALA (Director-Screenwriter Min Bahadur Bham, Nepal-France-Norway-Turkey-Hong Kong (S.A.R of China)-Taiwan-USA-Qatar)

SUJO (Director-Screenwriters Astrid Rondero, Fernanda Valadez, Mexico-France-USA) SUPER/MAN: THE CHRISTOPHER REEVE STORY (Directors Ian Bonhôte, Peter Ettedgui, UK-USA) TREADING WATER (Director-Screenwriter Gino Evans, UK)

THE VILLAGE NEXT TO PARADISE (Director-Screenwriter Mo Harawe, Austria-France-Germany- Somalia)

CREATE

ABIDING NOWHERE (Director Tsai Ming-liang, Taiwan-USA)

ERNEST COLE: LOST & FOUND (Director-Screenwriter Raoul Peck, France-USA)

GRAND THEFT HAMLET (Director-Screenwriters Pinny Grylls, Sam Crane, UK)

IT’S NOT ME (Director-Screenwriter Leos Carax, France)

ONE TO ONE: JOHN & YOKO (Directors Kevin Macdonald, Sam Rice-Edwards, UK)

PAULINE BLACK: A 2-TONE STORY (Director Jane Mingay, UK)

THE STIMMING POOL (The Neurocultures Collective (Sam Chown Ahern, Georgia Bradburn, Benjamin Brown, Robin Elliott-Knowles, Lucy Walker), Steven Eastwood, UK)

SUPERBOYS OF MALEGAON (Director Reema Kagti, India)

TWIGGY (Director Sadie Frost, UK)

TWO STRANGERS TRYING NOT TO KILL EACH OTHER (Director Jacob Perlmutter, Manon Ouimet, UK- Denmark-USA)

THE WAY WE TALK (Director Adam Wong Sau-Ping, Hong Kong (S.A.R of China))

EXPERIMENTA

THE TREASURY OF HUMAN INHERITANCE (Director-Screenwriter Alexis Kyle Mitchell, Canada-UK) I DON’T WANT TO BE JUST A MEMORY (Director Sarnt Utamachote, Germany)

FORMS OF CIRCULATION #1 (Director-Screenwriters Paul Stewart, Sarah Perks, UK)

THE RIVER THAT NEVER ENDS (Director-Screenwriter JT Trinidad, Philippines)

NOTES: REMEMBERED AND FOUND (Director-Screenwriter Maria Anastassiou, UK-Cyprus)

TWO REFUSALS (WOULD WE RECOGNIZE OURSELVES UNBROKEN?) (Director Suneil Sanzgiri, USA) FILE NO. 2304 (Director-Screenwriter A.S.M. Kobayashi, Canada-USA)

AT THE VERGE OF WORDLESSNESS (Director-Screenwriter Alaa Abu Asad, Netherlands)

AVANT SERIANA (Director-Screenwriter Samy Benammar, Canada-Algeria)

NIDO DE CROCODILO (Director-Screenwriter Jazmin Rojas Forero, Colombia-Germany) NON/LIVING (Director-Screenwriter Müge Yildiz, Turkey-Finland)

TWO STONES (Director Noel Meek, Aotearoa New Zealand)

HEXHAM HEADS (Director-Screenwriters Chloë Delanghe, Mattijs Driesen, Belgium)

THE FLESH OF LANGUAGE (Director-Screenwriter Amanda Rice, Ireland)

HEMEL (Director Danielle Dean, UK)

OUR LADY WHO BURNS (Director-Screenwriter Alice dos Reis, Portugal)

DIRECT ACTION (Directors Guillaume Cailleau, Ben Russell, Germany, France)

A FIDAI FILM (Director Kamal Aljafari, Palestine)

UNDR (Director Kamal Aljafari, Palestine)

A NIGHT WE HELD BETWEEN (Director-Screenwriter Noor Abed, Palestine)

NO EXORCISM FILM (Director-Screenwriter Komtouch Napattaloong, Thailand)

SMALL HOURS OF THE NIGHT (Director-Screenwriter Daniel Hui, Singapore)

Experimenta Works in Progress:

15 IRANIAN YEARS (Adonia Bouchehri)

CTRL+Z (Parwana Haydar)

THE KRUEGER INSTITUTE (Mahenderpal Sorya)

I AM A DALE (Edd Carr)

SHORTS

TROUBLE (Director Sarah Blok, UK)

PIGS (Director Julia Jackman, UK)

COLD SNAP (Director-Screenwriter Ellen Evans, UK)

US FOUR (Director Alex Peake, UK)

MOTHER’S DAY (Director-Screenwriter Emily Burnett, UK) SPACE(S) (Director-Screenwriter Luke ‘Frsh’ Fannin, UK) TWO MINUTES (Director-Screenwriter Jamie Benyon, UK) MIDNIGHT RISING (Director Aileen Ye, UK-Netherlands) IRANIAN YELLOW PAGES (Director Anna Snowball, UK) IRPINIA (Director Jameisha Prescod, UK)

ADURA BABA MI (Director-Screenwriter Juliana Kasumu, UK)

TRAVELLING HOME (Director-Screenwriter Juliet Klottrup, UK)

ROOTS THAT REACH TOWARD THE SKY (Director Jess X. Snow, USA-Canada)

RED SOIL (Director Joshua Ighodaro, UK)

SALONE LOVE (Director Tajana Tokyo, UK)

NOT SURGERY HOURS (Director Tia Salisbury, UK)

THE NOBODY (Director Razan Madhoon, UK)

HAPPY MEAT (Director-Screenwriter Matt Green, UK)

GENDER REVEAL (Director-Screenwriter Mo Matton, Canada)

DRAGFOX (Director Lisa Ott, UK)

BOB’S FUNERAL (Director-Screenwriter Jack Dunphy, USA)

THE REAL THING (Director-Screenwriter Charlie Fink, UK)

SYLVIA (Director-Screenwriter Tárá Ayeni, UK)

MOSQUITO LADY (Director-Screenwriter Kristine Gerolaga, USA)

THE AWAKENING (Director Al Campbell, UK)

OUTSIDE NOISE (Director Ethan Evans, UK)

STOMACH BUG (Director-Screenwriter Matty Crawford, UK)

DREAM CREEP (Director-Screenwriter Carlos A.F. Lopez, USA)

HERMIT (Director Daniel Raggett, UK)

KARAVIDHE (Director-Screenwriter Eoin Doran, UK)

RHODA (Director Alex Lawther, UK)

FIERCE-ISH GRACE (Director Amaya Owen Rowlands, UK)

IN HEAT (Director-Screenwriter Rory Fleck Byrne, UK)

SEE IT, SAY IT (Director-Screenwriter Nez Khammal, UK)

AND GRANNY WOULD DANCE (Director-Screenwriter Maryam Mohajer, UK)

A SHORT FILM ABOUT KIDS (Director-Screenwriter Ibrahim Handal, Palestine) DAWN EVERY DAY (Director-Screenwriter Amir Youssef, Egypt)

LIMINAL ROOTS (Director Aliyah Harfoot, UK)

WHAT’S THE FILM ABOUT? (Director-Screenwriter Poorva Bhat, UK)

VIBRATIONS FROM GAZA (Director-Screenwriter Rehab Nazzal, Palestine-Canada)

LFF EXPANDED

IMPULSE: PLAYING WITH REALITY (Lead Artist – Anagram, UK)

ARCADE (Lead Artist – Darkfield, UK)

LAST MINUTE (Lead Artists – Adrien M & Claire B, France)

SUPERRADIANCE. EMBODYING EARTH (Lead Artists – Memo Akten, Katie Peyton Hofstadter, USA) THE GREAT ENDEAVOUR (Lead Artist – Liam Young, USA)

MAMMARY MOUNTAIN (Lead Artists – Tara Baoth Mooney, Camille Baker, Maf’j Alvarez, UK) EMPEROR (Lead Artists – Marion Burger, Ilan J. Cohen, France)

SOUL PAINT (Lead Artists – Sarah Ticho, Niki Smit, UK-Netherlands)

STIM CINEMA (Lead Artists – The Neurocultures Collective and Steven Eastwood, UK)

A HIGHLAND SONG (Inkle Studios, UK)

PLAYING KAFKA (Charles Games, Czechia)

PAPER TRAIL (Newfangled Games, UK)

DOME KING CABBAGE (Joe Buchholz, Cobysoft Co., USA) CLOSER THE DISTANCE (Osmotic Studios, Germany)

FAMILY

BLINK (Directors Edmund Stenson, Daniel Roher, Canada-USA) THE COLOURS WITHIN (Director Naoko Yamada, Japan) SAVAGES (Director Claude Barras, Switzerland-France-Belgium) WATERSHIP DOWN (Director Martin Rosen, UK)

Animated Shorts for Younger Audiences:

COO-RAGE (Director Alina Milkina, Netherlands)

LOVE AT FIRST WAF (Directors Louise Le Toullec, Helene Gouil, France)

WHO’S WRONG? (Directors Stina Wirsén, Linda Hambäck, Sweden)

THE BRAVE LOCOMOTIVE (Director Andrew Chesworth, USA)

THE ODD CARROT (Director Inese Pavēne, UK)

FREELANCE (Directors Luciano A Muñoz Sessarego, Magnus I. Møller, Peter Smith, Denmark)

THE CHILD OF THE WAVES (Directors Valentine Hilarin, Gaelle Bejjani, Yuhan Wang, Martin Gross, Noam Szwarc, Sofian Pourquery-de-Boisserin, France)

HELLO SUMMER (Directors-Screenwriters Martin Smatana, Veronika Zacharová, Slovakia-Czechia- France)

MAGIC CANDIES (Director Nishio Daisuke, Japan)

TREASURES

THE CHURNING (Director Shyam Benegal, India)

MANJI (Director Yasuzô Masumura, Japan)

MARÍA CANDELARIA (Director Emilio Fernández, Mexico) THE SEALED SOIL (Director Marva Nabili, Iran)

THE TALK OF THE TOWN (Director George Stevens, USA)

FESTIVAL VENUE PARTNERS

LFF partner venues around the UK include:

London:

• BFI Southbank

• Curzon Soho (Screen 1, 2 and 3)

• Curzon Mayfair (Screen 1)

• Institute of Contemporary Arts (ICA)

• LFF Expanded at Bargehouse at Oxo Tower Wharf

• LFF For Free at gallery@oxo

• Vue West End

• Prince Charles Cinema

• The Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall

• Alexandra Palace Theatre

• Press and Industry screenings will take place at Picturehouse Central

UK-Wide:

• HOME, Manchester

• Watershed, Bristol

• Glasgow Film Theatre, Glasgow

• Broadway, Nottingham

• Showroom Cinema, Sheffield

• Queen’s Film Theatre, Belfast

• Chapter, Cardiff

• Tyneside Cinema, Newcastle upon Tyne

• Midlands Arts Centre (MAC), Birmingham

In addition to UK-wide screenings at the Festival venues, audiences will also be able to explore LFF programmes past and present with a special collection of films on BFI Player.

Additional screenings on selected titles may also be added during the Festival window at other venues. These are at the discretion of the distributor and will be signposted on the Festival website where added.

The 68th BFI London Film Festival in partnership with American Express takes place from Wednesday 9 October – Sunday 20 October 2024.