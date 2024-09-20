Stranger Things is the London musical of the year

London – Netflix and Sonia Friedman Productions are excited to announce that ticket holders for STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW who are not currently Netflix subscribers, will be gifted a 30-day Netflix subscription for ticket purchases up until 30 September 2024. The offer is valid for one 30-day subscription to Netflix’s Standard Plan per ticket order, purchased by Monday, 30 September 2024. This offer is only redeemable for new Netflix members in the U.S. and U.K.

The critically acclaimed, Olivier Award-winning megahit play Stranger Things: The First Shadow is currently booking at the Phoenix Theatre in London until 6 April 2025.

Written by Kate Trefry and with direction by Stephen Daldry and co-director Justin Martin, the production opened to rave reviews at the Phoenix Theatre on 14 December 2023. The show, currently breaking box office records, has won several awards including the Olivier Awards for Best Entertainment and Best Set Design, the Critics’ Circle Awards for Best Set Design and Most Promising Newcomer, and the WhatsOnStage Award for Best New Play.

The recently announced new cast, taking over the roles from 14 November, includes Louis Healy (Henry Creel), Callum Maxwell (Bob Newby), Miranda Mufema (Patty Newby), Luke Mullins (Dr Brenner), Jessica Rhodes (Joyce Maldonado) and George Smale (James Hopper Jr.).

Original story by the Duffer Brothers, Jack Thorne & Kate Trefry

Based on the Netflix Series, Stranger Things, created by the Duffer Brothers. The Duffer Brothers act as creative producers, with 21 Laps Entertainment as associate producer.

STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW is written by Kate Trefry, directed by Stephen Daldry with co-director Justin Martin, set design by Miriam Buether, costume design by Brigitte Reiffenstuel, lighting design by Jon Clark, sound design by Paul Arditti, original music composition, orchestration, arrangements & supervision by D.J. Walde, illusions design & visual effects by Jamie Harrison & Chris Fisher, video design & visual effects by 59, choreography by Coral Messam, movement direction by Lynne Page, wigs, hair and make-up design by Campbell Young Associates, technical director is Gary Beestone for Gary Beestone Associates, props supervision by Mary Halliday, dialect by William Conacher, casting by Jessica Ronane Casting CDG and international casting consultancy by Jim Carnahan.

Before the world turned upside down. Hawkins, 1959: a regular town with regular worries. Young Jim Hopper’s car won’t start, Bob Newby’s sister won’t take his radio show seriously and Joyce Maldonado just wants to graduate and get the hell out of town. When new student Henry Creel arrives, his family finds that a fresh start isn’t so easy…and the shadows of the past have a very long reach.

From Netflix and the multi-award-winning producer Sonia Friedman Productions comes STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW. Winner of two Olivier Awards including Best Entertainment, this landmark production is brought to life by an award-winning creative team including director Stephen Daldry (The Crown, Billy Elliot, The Inheritance, The Hours, The Reader) and co-director Justin Martin (Prima Facie, The Inheritance). With stunning special effects, extraordinary performances, and a storyline that will keep you on the edge of your seat, this gripping, stand-alone adventure will take you right back to the beginnings of the Stranger Things story.

Gift card valid for a 30-day Netflix Standard Plan subscription. Expires September 30, 2025. One time use. No resale. Has no cash value and cannot be combined with any other specials or free offers. No refunds or credits for partial months. Use of the Netflix service is subject to the terms located at www.netflix.com/termsofuse. © 2018 Netflix, Inc

To book tickets visit: Stranger Things: the First Shadow